Baltimore native William Joseph deThrom Somerville Jr., USF&G insurance executive and Army veteran, dies

William Joseph deThrom Somerville Jr., a retired insurance executive and Army veteran, died of prostate cancer complications May 23 at Blakehurst, a retirement community in Towson. The former Roland Park resident was 90.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of William Joseph deThrom Somerville, a Buick salesman, and Laura H. Lewin, a homemaker.

He lived on Tudor Arms Avenue and attended the Roland Park Country School as a first grade student. He later went to Saint Thomas Aquinas School and Roland Park Elementary School before graduating from Franklin High School in Reisterstown. Elected class president, Mr. Somerville graduated at age 16.

Mr. Somerville earned a degree in history at the Johns Hopkins University and was a member of its Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He belonged to the Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity.

While at Hopkins, he met his future wife, Ann C. M. McCormick.

He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army and sent to Fort Moore, formerly known as Fort Benning, in Georgia for officer training school. He participated in 1955′s Exercise Sage Brush in Louisiana, which simulated conditions during a nuclear event. He left the military as a first lieutenant.

Mr. Somerville then joined the Maryland National Guard. His duties included overseeing the Nike missile sites around the Baltimore Beltway.

On Feb. 15, 1957, he and Ann C. M. McCormick were married by a justice of the peace in Arlington, Virginia. They later had a religious ceremony at Baltimore’s St. Ignatius Church.

“Was I ever lucky. He was the most wonderful man I ever met,” said his wife of 66 years.

Mr. Somerville took a job at the old USF&G insurance company and then worked for another insurer, the Maryland Casualty Company. He also joined his father at the Somerville Motor Company on West 29th Street for a while in the 1960s.

Mr. Somerville then rejoined USF&G and made a specialty of surety bonds, a type of insurance for building contractors. In 1964, he was assigned to supervise the Indianapolis office of the company.

Two years later, he returned to Baltimore and eventually was promoted to vice president overseeing the eastern United States and a portion of Canada.

He taught business classes at night at Hopkins and was elected to USF&G’s board.

“My father was humble,” said his son, Will Somerville. “When we were young, Dad would tell us that he was just a ‘dinkle man’ (a family term for an unimportant person) who operated the elevators, and when he retired, we learned that his colleagues called him ‘Mr. Sparkle’ because of his sweet disposition.”

Mr. Somerville retired from USF&G in 1991.

He jokingly called his exit deal “a bronze parachute,” said his son.

In retirement Mr. Somerville volunteered with Genesis Jobs and SCORE, a non-profit that matches mentors with Small Business Administration clients.

Mr. Somerville enjoyed gardening, painting and bicycling. He and his wife vacationed during the summer at Fenwick Island in Delaware.

He enjoyed the company of a group of friends who called themselves the Godfathers, after the famous movie series.

A friend, Neil Bernstein, said, “A kind smile and an appropriate tie were so much a part of Bill Somerville that the rumor was, if Bill were to remove his tie, his head might fall off. And, of course, still with a big grin on his face.”

He and his wife resided in Roland Park for 45 years. In 2017, they moved to Blakehurst.

Mr. Somerville was a member and past president of the Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, a member and former Governor of the Society of the Colonial Wars, the Johns Hopkins Club and the Bachelors’ Cotillon.

He was a longtime congregant and vestry member at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Cathedral Street in Mount Vernon and in later years at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Roland Park.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. July 5 at St. David’s Church, 4700 Roland Avenue.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ann C. M. McCormick of Somerville, a former sales associate at the old Lycett Co.; a son, Will Somerville of Millers in Baltimore County; three daughters, Maggie Mcelvein of Chevy Chase, Susan Somerville-Hawes of Ruxton and Annie Bell of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; a brother, Frank P.L. Somerville of Baltimore; a sister, Laura Ramsay of Somerville, Massachusetts; and seven granddaughters.