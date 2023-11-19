William E. ‘Bill’ Sheppard Jr., animator and Maryland Institute College of Art faculty member, dies

William E. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., a digital designer, Maryland Institute College of Art faculty member and musician, died Nov. 5 of a heart attack at his Rodgers Forge residence. He was 73.

“Bill was just an all-around wonderful caring person who loved teaching and had a lot of skill sets,” said Jan Stinchcomb, vice president of undergraduate students at MICA.

“As a teacher, he brought everything to it and he’d do anything to help his students. We were very fortunate to find someone with his skill sets,” Ms. Stinchcomb said.

William Edward Sheppard Jr., son of William E. Sheppard Sr., a carpenter, and Clara Holtz, a title company worker, was born in Camden, New Jersey, and grew up in Maple Shade, New Jersey.

His father died when he was five, and his mother married Richard Holtz, a Trans World Airlines mechanic, who helped raise him.

After graduating from the old Merchantville High School in Merchantville, New Jersey, he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 1972 from MICA. He then moved to New York City and joined the firm of J. Walter Thompson, then one of the world’s largest advertising agencies, as an animator and helped establish a digital design studio.

“He worked across a portfolio of some of the world’s most famous blue chip brands. He was quickly promoted to vice president,” according to a biographical profile submitted by his wife of 19 years, Esther J. Sheppard, an artist and retired MICA faculty member.

“His contributions ranged from traditional and brand design — where he was one of the last commercial artists to still do his own hand-lettered typography — to his true passion of motion graphics where he was an early pioneer,” according to his biography.

In 2001, after three decades in Manhattan, Mr. Sheppard returned to Baltimore and settled into a home in Essex overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. He joined MICA’s animation department, where he taught two and three dimensional animation.

Mr. Sheppard was also a musician and early in life played trombone with a funk band and eventually learned to play five instruments.

Dan Gralick, who had been childhood friends with Mr. Sheppard back in New Jersey, played in Merchantville High School marching and concert bands with him.

“Bill was a sweet guy, so smart and such a versatile musician who could play multiple instruments,” Mr. Gralick said. “Band members can be contentious but he was never part of that. He was very good at negotiating issues between members.”

Known as “Dr. Rock,” he played with rhythm and blues and rock bands, and was a member of 50 Foot Woman. A different band, with the same name, currently plays punk rock.

“50 Foot Woman was a ‘70s Top 40 bar band which we were in together,” recalled Mr. Gralick. “Bill did a wonderful Elvis Presley imitation that we used in our show. He did the voice, slung his guitar low and wiggled his hips.”

Other bands he was in included The St. James Street Boys and Stream, a jazz trio.

In 2006, during heart surgery, Mr. Sheppard incurred a brain injury which left him with physical coordination issues.

“It was devastating, but Bill worked like a dog at his physical therapy and was extremely optimistic. He was a very positive person, ” Ms. Sheppard said. “He took ceramic lessons and learned how to throw pots. He made sculptures and figurines and this all helped with his creative energies.”

Mr. Sheppard’s sculptures were shown at MICA.

As part of his recovery, he learned to sail in the Downtown Sailing Center’s Access-ability program where he won two Ya’ Gotta Regattas competitions and made friends, his wife said.

Mr. Sheppard retired from MICA in 2006.

“As an alumni, he had passion, and it was his life dream to bring his skills to his students and it was difficult for him when he could no longer do it. He always wanted to share with others, and he did,” Ms. Stinchcomb said. “He was adored by his students — they couldn’t help it — because he was so kind.”

“Throughout his life he was filled with happiness, kindness and a great sense of humor,” Ms. Sheppard wrote in her husband’s biographical sketch. “He had an aura about him that people were drawn to in friendship and love. He saw the goodness in people, and was always positive and joyful ... He was as humble as he was talented: a master musician, artist, chef, masseur, and a sweetheart of a human being.”

In addition to cooking Japanese and Italian cuisine, Mr. Sheppard enjoyed photography, travel, reading and movies.

“He was a big foodie,” his wife said, “and he was a big ham when it came to making jokes around people.”

Plans for a celebration-of-life gathering to be held in June of 2024 are incomplete.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Sheppard is survived by a brother, Robert A. Sheppard, of Newark, New Jersey; a sister, Bonnie B. Sheppard, of Maple Shade, New Jersey; a half brother, Bryan D. Holtz, of Evesham, New Jersey; a half sister, Barbara A. Lotierzo, of Maple Shade, New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.