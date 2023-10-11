William L. ‘Bill’ Ruppersberger, executive at Baltimore meatpacking company George G. Ruppersberger & Sons, dies

William L. “Bill” Ruppersberger often spent weekends with his family sailing the Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis.

William L. “Bill” Ruppersberger, secretary-treasurer of George G. Ruppersberger & Sons Inc., a family-owned, 143-year-old Baltimore wholesale meatpacking company, died Oct. 2 of congestive heart failure at Edenwald Senior Living in Towson. He was 98.

“I’ve known Bill since the early 1960s, and the whole Ruppersberger family is one fine family,” said Alvin S. Manger, president and owner of Manger Packing Corp., a pork meatpacking business that was established in West Baltimore in 1845.

Advertisement

“We buy some product from Bill because we make sausage,” Mr. Manger said. “He was a joy to know and deal with. His integrity was always very high, and he was well-respected.”

William Leslie Ruppersberger, son of John D. Ruppersberger, president of the meatpacking firm, and Ethel Ruppersberger, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and spent his early years on Fulton Avenue a few blocks away from the abattoir. In 1935, he moved with his family to Larchmont, a neighborhood near the old Gwynn Oak Amusement Park.

Advertisement

Mr. Ruppersberger, who played both varsity lacrosse and soccer before graduating from Catonsville High School in 1942, began his college studies at the University of Maryland, College Park.

By his own admission, family members said, he was a lackluster student, knowing he was going to enlist in the service.

In 1944, he enlisted in the old Army Air Corps, where he was trained as an aviation cadet, but World War II ended before he was deployed.

He returned to his studies at College Park and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1949 in business administration. During his years at Maryland, he played lacrosse as a midfielder alongside his brother, Jack Ruppersberger, and was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta.

He was a member of the All-South All-Star lacrosse team and received the Edwin Powell Memorial Award for career contributions.

After graduation, Mr. Ruppersberger played for the Mount Washington Lacrosse Club.

While at Maryland, he met his future wife, Marianne Karlowa, at a drugstore where college students hung out. They married in 1952 and moved to Rodgers Forge.

[ Nora Coakley Reiter, nun turned Mount de Sales Academy board president, dies ]

Mr. Ruppersberger joined the family-owned packing house in 1949, working alongside his father and brother, eventually being named secretary-treasurer of the abattoir that is still located at its original location in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Advertisement

The business was founded in 1868 by Gustav Henry Ruppersberger, who emigrated from Germany to Baltimore.

As the last operating abattoir in the city, the business furnishes meat to grocery stores, restaurants, hotels and clubs.

Former Gov. Spiro T. Agnew appointed Mr. Ruppersberger to the Wholesale Advisory Council of Maryland “whose task was to develop standardized nomenclature of retail meat cuts,” said his son, William L. Ruppersberger Jr., of Towson, who is president of Old Line Custom Meat Co.

Mr. Manger said: “We also advised the state on its meat inspection program, and Bill served very well. You could always depend on him to come up with solutions. He was level-headed.”

In 2011, George G. Ruppersberger & Sons Inc. merged with Roseda Beef and is now known as Old Line Custom Beef Co. It expanded to a second location in the 1600 block of South Monroe Street, while George G. Ruppersberger & Sons retains its original operation on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Mr. Ruppersberger had not retired at his death, his son said.

Advertisement

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 69 Jacqueline “Jackie" Copeland was the former executive director of the Reginald F. Lewis Museum and a longtime, passionate advocate for the arts. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

“He was still going to work. He was one hardheaded German who didn’t know anything else but work,” Mr. Manger said, with a laugh.

Mr. Ruppersberger and his wife, who had lived on Heathfield and Dunkirk roads in Rodgers Forge, later moved to a home in Mays Chapel in Baltimore County.

His lifelong love of the Chesapeake Bay began when his parents owned a summer cottage at Venice on the Bay in Pasadena, where they kept a boat.

“He first sailed with his brother Jack after they bought a sailboat together after college,” Mr. Ruppersberger said. “It was a wooden boat, and my father said it was more like a submarine than a boat. They had to give her up when she dry-rotted and the repairs cost more than the boat was worth.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Mr. Ruppersberger subsequently owned multiple sailboats and spent weekends with his family sailing the Chesapeake Bay out of Annapolis and later Middle River.

He and his wife later purchased a house at Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends. They were also world travelers.

Advertisement

For the last decade, he resided at Edenwald Senior Living in Towson.

He was a longtime active member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Towson, where he volunteered and sang with the choir.

His wife died in 2010.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ascension Lutheran Church at 7601 York Road in Towson.

In addition to his son, Mr. Ruppersberger is survived by a daughter, Ann R. Eldridge of Parkton; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter.