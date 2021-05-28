Dr. William Reichel, an internist and practitioner of family medicine who had a special interest in geriatrics, dies

In 1978 and 1983, he published the first and second editions of “Care of the Elderly: Clinical Aspects of Aging” and edited the text for “The Geriatric Patient.” He also co-edited the “Handbook of Geriatric Assessment” while serving on the Governor’s Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders from 1984 to 1985, the year the task force published its report on the state of Alzheimer’s disease in Maryland, and predicted that during the next 15 years an estimated 20,000 Marylanders over the age of 65 would be afflicted with dementia.