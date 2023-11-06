Dr. William Randall Jr., Baltimore-area physician for more than 50 years, dies

Dr. William Randall Jr., a pulmonologist who worked in the Baltimore area for over 50 years, died of gallbladder cancer Oct. 2 at the Gilchrist Center Towson. He was 77 and a longtime resident of Monkton.

“He was beloved by his patients, and he was a very attentive father and husband,” said his wife of 37 years, Carol Randall.

William Randall Jr. grew up in Takoma Park as the eldest of four siblings born to Jean and William Randall Sr. Due to his father’s work as a captain in what later became the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Dr. Randall attended 26 public schools before graduating from high school.

“We traveled all around the country growing up, but he made going to a new school less scary for me, knowing that my best friend would be there,” said his brother, Bert Randall.

After receiving an undergraduate degree in zoology/pre-medicine at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, he obtained his medical degree in 1972 from the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

In 1976, he became the chief of the division of pulmonary medicine at what is today MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. He also worked as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Maryland Medical School starting in 1978.

Dr. Randall maintained a private practice in pulmonary and critical care medicine in Lutherville until 2011. From then until his retirement in 2023, Dr. Randall practiced medicine at the Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville Center.

“Compared to other physicians, he was one of the smartest guys that I ever met,” said Bill Kreul, one of Dr. Randall’s patients. “He was very thorough. "

Rona Thomas, his office manager, said: “Dr. Randall always took the time to personally get to know his patients, carefully examining them and listening to their concerns.

“They truly loved him for this,” she said.

Dr. Randall was a fan of the University of Maryland football and basketball teams. He often invited friends and family to attend games with him.

“He loved Maryland sports. He was a season ticket holder for over 50 years,” said Stewart Levey, Dr. Randall’s brother-in-law. “We went to hundreds of games together all over the country.”

Dr. Randall possessed a collection of sports and vintage cars, and recently reached his 30th year as a member of the Rolls-Royce Owners’ Club, having acquired a silver 1991 Bentley Turbo R.

“He just loved to share all of his stuff with his friends,” Mr. Kreul said. “He had a collection of vintage cars, and one of my favorite memories was being able to drive his 1962 GTO convertible out in the country. It was an amazing time.”

Dr. Randall and his wife, Carol, whom he married in 1986, enjoyed overseas trips in recent years, most notably to France, Italy and Egypt.

A previous marriage to Anna Mae Young ended in divorce.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, William Randal III, of Woodbine, and Stephen Reandall, of Ruxton; and two daughters, Juliet Fisher, of Glen Arm, and Jane Trozuk, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A funeral was Saturday at Second Presbyterian Church.