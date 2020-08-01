William S. Merrick Jr., an educator at Gilman School for 57 years

“A few years ago, I attended a Ravens game with four Gilman alumni,” former Gilman teacher Winn Cullen Friddell wrote. “As we were walking to the stadium, one of them asked, ‘Who was your favorite teacher?’ Another replied, ‘Mr. Merrick.’ There was immediate and unanimous agreement, and without any hesitation, all four launched into one of Bill’s famous rhyming Geography poems. Nobody missed a beat—no forgotten words throughout the entire rendition, some thirty years after they first learned it. When I later told Bill about the event, he brushed off the accolade with his customary humility. He only inquired as to their performance of the poem. I assured him, ‘They were in perfect unison and flawless. You would have been proud.’ ”