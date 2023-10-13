William T. ‘Bill’ Maughlin Jr., co-creator of eateries Station North Arts Cafe Gallery and Nancy by SNAC, dies

William T. “Bill” Maughlin Jr. was an avid reader of the novels of Tom Clancy and James Patterson. (Handout)

William T. “Bill” Maughlin Jr., a Station North restaurateur who, with his partner Kevin Brown, created Nirvana, Nancy by SNAC and Station North Arts Cafe Gallery, died of a heart attack Sept. 21 at his Guilford home.

He was 53.

“Bill had a dry wit and a real sense of humor, but he was a person who kept to himself and didn’t speak to everyone, only to those he chose to,” Catalina Byrd, a close friend of 15 years, said.

“Bill was a basketball fan like me, and the Golden State Warriors was his favorite team,” Ms. Byrd said. “He was teaching me about sports betting and sent me food videos because we shared an interest in food.“

Said Kevin Brown, his companion and business partner: “He was very business-minded and very connected to the community. Baltimore gave him a new life that he would never have had in York, Pennsylvania. He really loved the city and gave his life to this city.”

William Thomas Maughlin Jr., son of William T. Maughlin Sr., a machinist, and Sandra M. Haverstock, a homemaker, was born and raised in York, where he graduated from Northeastern High School.

A scholarship recipient and dean’s list student, Mr. Maughlin earned a bachelor’s degree in 1992 in criminal justice from York College of Pennsylvania.

After moving to Baltimore in the early 1990s, Mr. Maughlin worked for the Maryland Messenger, the courier service now known as Need It Now, and then became a fundraiser for the Maryland Committee for Children, which advocated for better child care.

Mr. Maughlin was also a food services manager and events planner for the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

A member of the then-National Association of Fundraising Executives, he received an award from them for his work in 1999.

He and Mr. Brown, whose moniker is “Downtown Kevin Brown” and who previously worked at The Baltimore Sun, lived in Mount Vernon and Station North before purchasing their current home in Guilford.

“Bill was a generous and calming influence on Kevin, who is full of energy,” Lisa Simeone, a longtime friend, said. “They really complemented each other beautifully.”

Mr. Maughlin and Mr. Brown established several businesses through the years, including Nirvana, the “city’s first cafetorium at 1727 N. Charles St.,” Mr. Brown said of the cold-food cafe and theater venue.

At Nirvana, they produced a performance of the legendary American actress and singer Eartha Kitt in 1993.

Other businesses they founded were The Happy Wrapper at Mondawmin Mall. a Christmas pop-up gift-wrapping service; The Nutty Bavarian, a roasted-nut cart in downtown Baltimore; and Station North Hot Dog Cart at North Charles and Trenton streets.

In 2006, Mr. Maughlin and Mr. Brown established Station North Arts Cafe Gallery and in 2013 opened a second location, Nancy by Station North Arts Cafe, at the suggestion of then-Maryland Institute College of Art President Fred Lazarus IV and George Ciscle, who was director of MICA’s MFA in Curatorial Practice program.

In 2018, he took over the reins of Nancy by SNAC and designed an all-day breakfast menu that featured pulled pork barbecue, cornbread waffles and jumbo shrimp salad.

He was noted for his grilled panini sandwiches and lemon ginger iced tea, Mr. Brown said.

“They were community meeting places and had such a mix of people and types,” Ms. Simeone said. “People from all races, backgrounds and politics. It was a melting pot, and there’s no other place like that in Baltimore.”

Said Ms. Byrd: “Their restaurants were like a second home to everyone and they appreciated the support of the community. All were welcome and the food was great and the energy they cultivated there in the spaces they created was wonderful. And being his age and gay helped, especially for those on the outside.”

Mr. Maughlin mentored cafe personnel and food enthusiasts, Mr. Brown said.

At the time of Mr. Maughlin’s death, the two partners were planning a celebration of their 17 years in the restaurant business.

“They did more in helping develop Station North than they ever received credit for,” Ms. Byrd said.

An avid reader of the novels of Tom Clancy and James Patterson, Mr. Maughlin enjoyed spending time at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

He was also a runner who competed in the Baltimore and Amsterdam marathons.

A member of the Baltimore Pacesetters, a running group, he would cook for them after their weekly Saturday run.

“It was all so shocking. Bill was gone way too soon, and he will be sorely missed by so many,” Ms. Byrd said.

A memorial service was held Sept. 30 at the Fred Lazarus IV Center.

Another memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gettysburg Church of the Nazarene at 1110 Fairfield Road in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his partner of 33 years, Kevin Brown, Mr. Maughlin is survived by his mother, Sandra M. Haverstock of McKnightstown, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Maxine Smith of McKnightstown and Melissa Brosend of York; a nephew; and two nieces.