C. William ‘Bill’ List, a retired printing executive and longtime referee, dies

C. William “Bill” List founded Ink on Paper, Inc. in 1996. (handout)

C. William “Bill” List, a retired printing executive who officiated high school and college swimming meets, died of cancer March 4 at his Glen Arm home. He was six hours short of his 91st birthday.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Waverly on 39th Street, he was the son of Eleanor K. Rogers, a homemaker. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, John K. Rogers, a salesman and business owner.

He played ice hockey in high school and competed at the Sports Centre on North Avenue. He witnessed the burning of old Oriole Park in 1944.

He was a 1949 Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate and served in the Army from 1951 to 1953. He attended Officers Candidate School at Fort Ord in California.

He met his future wife, Carolee Koenig, at a Methodist church youth group. They married in 1953 and settled in Lutherville.

Mr. List was a salesman throughout his life and began in the food industry. He joined Holly Sales and sold meatpacking and butchering equipment.

“He liked people and liked everybody,” said his son, William Roger List. “He was a talker and a good listener. If he had opinions he never imposed them on people. He was interested in the Baltimore business scene and he felt it was his job to provide service and quality products.”

Another son, James Alan List, said: “Once he met you he was your friend. His attitude was let’s make this work. His business relations and his friendships were measured in decades.”

Mr. List eventually left the food service industry and joined the printing industry.

“He changed careers when he was in his 40s,” said his son James. “He met Jerry Eickenberg, whose family owned a printing company. They were all bowling together in a duckpin league and Jerry knew what a great salesman my father was. He hired him.”

Mr. List was given a few basic accounts and he came home at night with a pile of books and studied the printing business.

He was a salesman at Eickenberg Printing, AdCrafters, John D. Lucas, and his own firm, Ink on Pape Inc., which he founded in 1996. He sold the business in 2019.

“When you are doing printing, there are occasional problems and delays. Bill handled this well and unfailingly pleasant,” said Fran Minakowski, a Maryland Public Television manager. “On the other hand, he completed so many jobs for me that were flawless. When I would compliment him, he would smile and say, ‘Remember the good times.’”

Mr. List coached his sons’ baseball team at the Lutherville-Timonium Recreation Council, and when asked to be an umpire, he agreed.

“Pop was not one to sit around and watch,” said his son William. “He was not big a guy but he had stamina.”

He later began refereeing swim meets. He joined the Maryland Officials Club and officiated at swim meets for nearly 50 years.

Mr. List refereed 26 Army-Navy meets, 46 conference championships, and also refereed for Johns Hopkins, Loyola University Maryland and Towson University.

“He was proud of being a good official,” said his son James. “He was understanding about younger swimmers when there might be 15 or 20 swimming in a pool, all learners, trying to compete.

“He was compassionate and encouraging to them. He held the line with older, experienced swimmers. He wanted to see the sport done right and officiated correctly,” said his son, James.

He was honored by the Maryland Officials Club in 2013, and in 2017, the organization presented him with the Fred “Dutch” Leidig Award.

In his extra time, he also refereed high school volleyball matches and umpired youth baseball games.

Mr. List was an avid golfer and played at the Eagles Nest Club in a group called Golden Eagles. He also belonged to the Shamrock Golf group.

He played volleyball until he was 75, and was an avid tomato and green bean gardener. He was the family grill master.

In 1953, when he heard a possible Baltimore Colts franchise could come to the city if there was a preseason sale of 15,000 tickets, he put his money down on 50-year line seats. He joined with other football enthusiasts and the preseason sales goal was reached in a little more than a month. He remained a loyal Baltimore Colts fan and attended games with his wife and later sons.

When the Colts made the playoffs in 1958, he took a bus to New York City. He bought a seat with less than perfect sight lines and stood for the entire game.

He owned a condominium in Ocean City for 32 years and taught his family to body surf.

“My father had a great smile, integrity, a kind heart, sense of humor and decency,” said his sonJames.

His first wife of 47 years, Carolee Koenig, a teacher and Hutzler’s sales associate, died in 2000.

In 2004, he married Joann Kappeler, a teacher and secretary. She died Jan. 8.

Services are private.

In addition to his two sons, Mr. List is survived by three grandchildren.