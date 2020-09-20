William A. Hylton Jr., standout lacrosse player and founding partner of the Hylton & Gonzales law firm, dies

“My father had told me over the years that he was very lucky that the world was as retrograde as it had been because a lot of people he had ended up working with, they might have been snatched by New York law firms or something like that,” his son said. “He always felt like his partnership with Louise was just a very deep connection. She visited him a lot during the last two months of his life, and I think she would sometimes look for something she needed him to sign so that there would be a specific reason to come by.”