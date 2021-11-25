William D. Hunt, former president and CEO of Yardley of London, dies

“CoverGirl was a major game-changer for the company and Bill led that, which was a mass-produced product line. He had a talent for product development and advertising,” Mr. Bunting said. “CoverGirl used models for advertising that was published in all of the major women’s magazines, and in those days, cosmetics were kept behind the counter and he brought them out front and put them on pegs so customers could make their selection. They were later sold in food stores and Walmart.”