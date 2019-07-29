William D. Gunn, who worked in human resources, dies

William D. Gunn, a career human resources worker who was an avid sports fan, died July 15 of cancer at Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Sparks resident was 63.
William Douglas Gunn, the son of Douglas LeRoy Gunn, who worked in medical sales, and his wife, Adeline Schaefer Gunn, a Baltimore Zoo volunteer, was born in Baltimore and raised in Towson.
A 1973 graduate of Towson High School, Mr. Gunn earned a bachelor’s degree in 1977 from the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Mr. Gunn worked in human relations at McCormick & Co. and Sherman Williams Paint Co., and for the past 15 years was in the human relations department of Publishers Circulation Fulfillment in Towson.
He enjoyed traveling to watch his sons play sports throughout their high school and college years and vacationing on the Outer Banks. He also was an inveterate Orioles, Ravens and Terps fan.
Mr. Gunn was a communicant of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Sparks, where he had been a vestryman.
A celebration of life service was held Friday at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Linda M. Hedges, a homemaker; two sons, Sean Douglas Gunn of Sparks and Timothy William Gunn of New Orleans; three sisters, Carol Gunn Hennessey of Columbus, Ohio, Penny Barham of Portsmouth, Va., and Ann Gunn Tejera of Miami; and many nieces and nephews.