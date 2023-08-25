William A. Dorsey, first African American administrative clerk of the Baltimore District Court, dies

William A. Dorsey, a lawyer who was the first African American administrative clerk of the Baltimore District Court, died of complications from a fall Aug. 17 at Complete Care at Multi-Medical Center in Towson. The Hanlon Park resident was 85.

“He was the administrative law clerk when I was appointed to the district court in 1985 and in those days the court was located on Madison Avenue. He was a quiet, humble man. He assisted myself and many other judges in adjusting to life on the bench,” retired Judge David W. Young said.

“Mr. Dorsey was a people person. He was a tall and imposing figure and in terms of the operation of the court, he was the brains,” he said.

“The judges get all of the credit, but it’s the administrative clerk, the administrative staff, secretaries and clerks who are the real guts of the court,” he said. “That’s his greatest legacy: He cared about the people who worked for him.”

“His family has a legacy of public service. His brother, Charles H. Dorsey Jr., had been director of the Legal Aid Bureau,” Judge Young said. “Judges are people who are called to public service, and Bill had the same calling.”

“He was my father’s youngest brother and I’ve known him all of my life,” Circuit Court Judge Charles H. Dorsey III said.

“He was everybody’s affordable attorney who was here to serve the public and was just a regular person,” Judge Dorsey said. “He was an outgoing and passionate man who was very easy to talk to and be around.”

William Anthony Dorsey, the fifth of eight children of Charles H. Dorsey Sr., a printer, and Olga Nicholson Dorsey, a schoolteacher, was born in Baltimore, and raised in West Baltimore.

After graduating from Frederick Douglass High School in 1956, Mr. Dorsey moved to Chicago, where he lived with a sister and her husband who owned a cosmetics company, which he joined, eventually rising to executive vice president of production.

While in Chicago, he earned an associate degree from City Colleges of Chicago and a bachelor’s degree in English from Roosevelt University.

Mr. Dorsey joined the faculty of City Colleges of Chicago, where he taught English and later became English department chair.

He returned to Baltimore and enrolled at what is today the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, where he obtained his degree in 1975.

As a law student, he was hired by Judge John R. Hargrove Sr. as the first African American court commissioner, and after graduating from law school, served as chief court commissioner, chief of the criminal division and chief administrative clerk for the District Court of Baltimore City.

As chief administrative clerk, he oversaw operations of the court and played a pivotal role when the court moved from Madison Avenue to the new Edward F. Borgerding Courthouse on Wabash Avenue in 1986, and three years later, when the Eastside District Court opened in the old Sears, Roebuck & Co. building at North Avenue and Harford Road.

“And that’s when we transitioned from paper to computer,” Judge Young said. “It was an amazing feat, and Bill presided over that.”

“It was Uncle Bill who took the court from analog to digital,” Judge Dorsey said.

William A. Dorsey played piano by ear and enjoyed listening to R&B and jazz. (/HANDOUT)

Berneda L. Young, who is married to Judge Young, was a District Court clerk when she met Mr. Dorsey.

“It was a humongous transition and challenge when we moved to Wabash Avenue and Eastside,” she said. “He did such a great job that when we moved, we were ready to open right away.”

“Bill had the common touch because he cared about people,” Judge Young said.

“A lot of new district court judges would come and seek his advice. He was always very approachable and liked mentoring them,” Judge Dorsey said. “He was very popular and had long-term relationships with judges. That’s Uncle Bill.”

In 1992, Mr. Dorsey retired and went into private practice, establishing William A. Dorsey & Associates on Liberty Heights Avenue.

He was married in 1978 to Betty A. Hall, a teacher who later became a paralegal in his practice.

Mr. Dorsey happily accepted pro bono cases and served as legal adviser to the Frederick Douglass High School Alumni Association. He also was a mentor to attorneys and gave many of them their start practicing law, family members said.

“He loved helping people and he was still practicing law to the very last day,” said a daughter, Donyelle Dorsey Brown of Baltimore.

His Catholic faith was a cornerstone of his life.

“He came from a large Catholic family that was educated by the Oblate Sisters of Providence,” Judge Dorsey said.

He was also related to Father John Henry Dorsey, a Josephite who was the second Black priest in the United States at the time of his ordination in 1902 by James Cardinal Gibbons at the Basilica of the Assumption.

Mr. Dorsey played piano by ear and enjoyed listening to R&B and jazz. One of the couple’s favorite songs was “Don’t Mess With Bill,” his daughter said.

He also liked playing pinochle, and as a news junkie, relished a vigorous debate about current events. He also was an avid traveler.

Mr. Dorsey was a communicant of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church at 3300 Clifton Ave. in Baltimore, where a memorial Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to his wife of 45 years and daughter, Mr. Dorsey is survived by another daughter, Tanya Dorsey Diggs Nelson of Savannah, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.