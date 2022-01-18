William B. ‘Blake’ Hampson, former First National Bank of Maryland vice president, dies

Mr. Hampson was a regional swimming star in his youth. He excelled in freestyle, butterfly and other events as a member of the competitive teams at the Orchard Swim Club in Northwoods, and he became part of the local history of the sport as a protege of legendary Calvert Hall coach Arthur Francis “Red” Hucht, whose teams won 23 Maryland Scholastic Association championships. He set a range of records at both Calvert Hall and Loyola, helping both schools to titles, and he remained close to former teammates throughout his life, according to Joanne Hampson, his wife of 30 years.