Wayemust Scott, a retired Heritage Chevrolet salesman who enjoyed fishing and tenpin bowling, died Dec. 18 at the University of Maryland Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. The Crownsville resident was 81.
Born in Baltimore and raised in Chase and in East Baltimore, he was the son of William Scott, a barber and shop owner, and his wife, Adelbert M. Barnes, a Baltimore City Schools worker. He was a 1956 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He attended Morgan State University, where he was a member of the Pershing Rifles. He belonged to the Sigma Phi Sigma fraternity.
In 1956 he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the reserves until 1968. He left the military as a sergeant.
He joined the Westinghouse Electric Corp., and later became a salesman at the Montgomery Ward store in Annapolis. He retired six years ago from Heritage Chevrolet in Owings Mills.
He also sold real estate and insurance.
“He loved selling,” said Anne Smith, his wife of 58 years. “He was known as Scottie and was a friendly, kind and compassionate person.”
He enjoyed traveling to Florida and once drove across the country. He was the grillmaster at family cookouts.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 8 at Perkins Square Baptist Church, 2500 Edmondson Ave.
In addition to his wife, a retired state of Maryland administrative assistant, survivors include a daughter, Kimberlynn Anne Merritt of Crownsville, and a grandson, Mitchell A. Merritt Jr.