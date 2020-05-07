Walter W. Heline, an Army Ranger who landed with the 29th Division on Omaha Beach on D-Day, dies

“I was shipped overseas on October 5, 1942, with A Battery, 224th Field Artillery Battalion, 29th Division. I trained in Scotland with the British Commandos to become a Ranger. We would be responsible for conducting raids on the enemy,” he recalled. "I served as a Ranger until disbanded by orders of the War Department. At that time, I then returned to the 224th Field Artillery, which was in England in October 1943."