Walter Cole, who built some of the top high school track and field programs in the city, dies

“If we wanted to go to the movies, he would say, ‘So-and-so is not going to the movies. So-and-so is out there on the mountains running,’ ” Mr. Ames said with a laugh. “It motivated us because when he came to find you and if you said something like, ‘Mr. Cole, I don’t feel like doing anything today,’ he would say, ‘Unbelievable! Unbelievable! There are other guys out there running 40 miles, but you’re whining.’ He just always had something to say.”