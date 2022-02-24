Walter J. Addison, first Mass Transit Authority administrator who oversaw the planning and construction of the Baltimore Metro, dies

Walter J. Addison, the first administrator of what was formerly known as the Baltimore Mass Transit Authority, or MTA, who oversaw the planning and construction of the Baltimore Metro subway system, died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Feb. 2 at the Gilchrist Center in Towson. The Edenwald Retirement Community resident was 95.
“Walter was a wonderful person and a good and loyal friend, and I think the highlight of his career and his lasting influence was his overseeing the planning of the Baltimore subway system,” said Jack Kinslinger, an Edenwald resident, who was the former deputy secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and later secretary of the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“We’re lucky we have it and it’s because of Walter,” he said. “I’ve known him for many years, and we first got to know each other through transportation trade association gatherings.”
Walter John Addison, son of Alvin “Jack” Addison, a New York City Independent Subway System clerk-typist, and his wife, Dorothy B. Alexander, a homemaker, was born in New York City and raised in Hollis, Queens, and Washington Heights. His maternal great-grandfather, Joel Alexander, was the rabbi at the first synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, and later moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he led a Jewish congregation during the Civil War, family members said.
After graduating in 1944 from Brooklyn Technical High School, Mr. Addison enlisted in the Navy and was stationed aboard the landing craft ship USS Krishna, where he was an electronic technician’s mate, but never saw action because the war ended in 1945 and he was mustered out of the service.
He enrolled at the City College of New York where he earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1949. While on a ski trip with friends in Canada’s Laurentian Mountains, he met and fell in love with the former Miss Anne Clemens, who he married in 1949.
Mr. Addison began his career as a traffic engineer-consultant for Association of Casualty & Surety Companies in New York City before moving to Branford, Connecticut, in 1955 when he joined Wilbur Smith & Associates in New Haven as an associate traffic engineer.
In 1957, he and his wife and their two children moved to Towson, where he was a Baltimore County traffic engineer, a position he held until 1963. He was then appointed chief engineer for the old Maryland State Roads Commission, now the State Highway Administration.
After the state took over the Baltimore Transit Co., Mr. Addison was appointed the first administrator of the Baltimore Metropolitan Transit Authority, which later became the Maryland Mass Transit Authority, and since 2001, has been known as the Maryland Transit Administration.
It was during Mr. Addison’s administration that actual subway construction began of the system whose planning went back to the mid-1960s. In 1976, the first phase, Section A, that ran 8 miles from downtown Baltimore to Reisterstown Road Plaza, began.
The original line that cost $797 million did not open until Nov. 22, 1983, when 20,000 riders boarded the trains the first day the system was in operation, but Mr. Addison had left Baltimore by that time.
“I was a low-level engineer then, but I remember everyone loved him,” said Frank Waesche, who eventually became director of the MTA’s Office of Engineering.
He and his family were living in Pikesville when he left the MTA in 1979 and moved to Houston, where he served as chief executive of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, a position he held until 1982, when he returned to Baltimore and went to work for Daniel, Mann, Johnson and Mendenhall as a mass transit consultant, working on projects around the world.
Mr. Addison also taught transportation as an adjunct instructor at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Metropolitan Planning and Research.
He retired in 2001.
“Walter was an expert and had strong opinions and was never afraid to express them no matter how controversial,” Mr. Kinslinger recalled.
Before moving to Edenwald 15 years ago, Mr. Addison and his wife lived at Heather Ridge condominiums in Pikesville.
Ellie Allen, a Pikesville neighbor, connected with Mr. Addison and his wife through their mutual interest in gardening. They first met when they were both working in their yards.
“In fact, Walt was planting a raspberry bush that day,” Ms. Allen wrote in an email. “That was the beginning of a deep and loving friendship. The Addisons loved entertaining frequently and their many friends looked forward to their invitations where Ann served the fabulous food she made, and Walt was a welcoming and attentive host.”
When living in a new suburban Pikesville neighborhood, Ms. Allen recalled that there were many zoning issues that concerned residents, and especially traffic.
“So, Walt volunteered to spend some time with the residents patiently explaining why they need not worry,” she wrote. “Needless to say, since he was the MTA administrator, they were greatly relieved.”
She wrote that Mr. Addison was the “proverbial ‘man of many parts,’ seeming to know about and interested in many things, yet if you asked him about something you didn’t know, he was never pedantic in his reply or make you feel like a fool. He was a gracious and charming man and shall be missed.”
His hobbies included winemaking, golf and collecting antique clocks.
He was a member of Temple Oheb Shalom.
Mr. Addison left his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. Plans for a memorial gathering are incomplete.
In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his son, David Addison of Hampden; a daughter, Deborah Addison Coburn of North Bethesda; and four grandchildren.