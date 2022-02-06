Vivian P. Duncan, a longtime Social Security Administration disability claims authorizer, dies

Vivian P. Duncan, a longtime Social Security Administration and music prodigy recalled her childhood in the city’s Mount Winans neighborhood, died of a blood disorder and pulmonary difficulties Jan. 24 at her daughter’s home in Washington. The former Howard Park resident was 91.
“She was a joy to be around, and outgoing and friendly,” her nephew Eric “Ricky” Banks” said.
“Aunt Vivian was a colorful character. When we were living on Poplar Grove Street and she’d drive her white Mustang convertible there, and we’d say, ‘What’s a car like that doing in this neighborhood?’ She wasn’t afraid of anybody,” said Mr. Banks with a laugh.
The former Vivian Patricia Ware, daughter of Clarence Ware, a longtime Maryland Glass Corp. employee, and his wife, Thomasenia Ware, a domestic worker who later was a social work assistant, was born in Baltimore and grew up with her sister on Pierpont Street in Mount Winans, “which was a tightknit African American community in South Baltimore,” said her daughter, Thomasenia Duncan of Washington.
“It was a hard life, but a charmed life. Even though they were poor, they had wonderful times together,” Ms. Duncan said. “Their social life centered around Bethany Baptist Church in Mount Winans, and she often reminisced about the characters there who fascinated her and inspired her during her childhood. Mount Winans molded her.”
Hall of Famer Leon Day, a Negro Leagues baseball star, who also grew up on Pierpont Street, and his family, were close family friends, Ms. Duncan said.
Mrs. Duncan was nine years old when she began playing the piano and begged her parents for lessons, and by the time she was 11, she was the pianist for the Star of Bethlehem AME Church.
“Little Miss Vivian Ware first exhibited her talent while still a toddler when she ‘played tunes’ on chairs and tables,” according to a 1948 article in the Baltimore Afro-American newspaper.”
“She took great pride and enjoyment in reading music and playing piano, and always challenged herself to maintain and refine her skills, by learning jazz piano improvisation in her later years, for example,” wrote her daughter in a biographical profile of her mother.
Academically advanced, she skipped the 4th grade and in 1953, she graduated from Frederick Douglass High School. She studied math at what is now known as Morgan State University for three years and ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in social sciences in 1974 from Coppin State University, where she was a summa cum laude graduate.
Mrs. Duncan earned her degree at night while working full time during the day at Family & Children’s Society. Awarded a graduate assistantship, she obtained a master’s degree in government and politics in 1975 from the University of Maryland, College Park, again at night while working full time.
After leaving Morgan, she worked from 1957 to 1960 as the first Black clerk in the city’s Traffic Court, said her daughter, a Washington lawyer. In 1960, she moved to New York City where she worked as a legal secretary while attending the New School for Social Research.
While living in New York, she met and fell in love with Alfred Duncan, who she married in 1963. In 1968, they left Manhattan’s Lower East Side and moved to Howard Park.
After graduating from the University of Maryland, she “took the PACE examination, required for certain federal employment,” her daughter wrote. “Only two Blacks passed the exam in Baltimore the year she took it, which was also the last year it was given, and then discontinued on the grounds that it was racially biased. On the basis of her exam, she was hired at Social Security as a disability claims authorizer.”
Mrs. Duncan worked in Woodlawn for two decades before retiring in 1999.
In 2013, she joined Concord Baptist Church where she became an active member and regularly attended women’s Bible study and served as the pianist for the midweek worship service, where she was know for her signature hymn, “Let the Church Say Amen.”
Her husband, who had worked as a pharmacy clerk at Lutheran Hospital and as a driver for the American Red Cross and later as parking attendant at the IBM building in downtown Baltimore, died in 2001.
She later had a “joyful romance,” her daughter said, with Michael “Mikie” Turk, a Baltimore businessman, who later became her companion. He died in 2019.
Even though she had moved to her daughter’s home in Northwest Washington’s Crestwood neighborhood, she kept in touch with her Baltimore friends by phone and text, her daughter said.
A lifelong learner, an inveterate reader and accomplished conversationalist who enjoyed keeping up with current events and political developments, Mrs. Duncan continued attending virtual worship and Bible study classes.
“She loved lively discussions and debates and could talk about anything, and they were always intelligent conversations,” said her nephew, who had been her caregiver for two years before she moved to her daughter’s home.
“She continued playing a mini piano concert at home every afternoon from her wheelchair until three weeks ago,” her daughter said. “She always began with ‘I Only Have Eyes for You’ for Mikie, followed by other such favorites as ‘God Bless the Child,’ and ending with ‘Let the Church Say Amen.’”
“Her bright smile and vivacious personality captivated people of all ages and backgrounds,” her daughter wrote. “Vivian’s vibrant spirit never dimmed. She maintained her timeless elegance even as she peacefully departed this life for glory.”
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Concord Baptist Church.
In addition to her daughter and nephew, Mrs. Duncan is survived by a sister, Sylvia Banks of Northwest Baltimore; a grandson, Hunter Duncan Harold of Washington; and a niece.