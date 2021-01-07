Virginia P. ‘Ginny’ Siems, homemaker and active church worker, dies

Virginia P. “Ginny” Siems, a homemaker who was active in the affairs of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, died Saturday of heart failure at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. The Blakehurst Retirement Community resident was 92.
The former Mary Virginia Porter, daughter of Robert Franklin Porter, a civil engineer and senior vice president of Harry T. Campbell Sons’ Corp., and his wife, Louise Nelson Porter, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Stoneleigh.
She was a graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1949 from what was then Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was a member of Pi Phi Sorority.
In 1950, she married Leonard A. Siems, who later established Siems Rental & Sales Co., a heavy construction equipment firm. The couple lived for many years at Normandy Place in Roland Park, where they raised their two sons.
She was a longtime communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, where she was a Sunday school teacher and attended adult education programs.
Mrs. Siems, who was known as Ginny, was an art lover and was for many years a docent at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Active in several charities, she especially enjoyed serving meals at Paul’s Place in Southwest Baltimore, an outreach center that helps those in need.
She was played tennis at the Baltimore Country Club, where she and her husband were members. She was also a member of the Roland Park Women’s Club.
“She was an avid tennis player and played into her 80s,” said a son, Robert L. Siems of Canton. “She was very much into physical fitness and was going to see a personal trainer twice a week when COVID came and she couldn’t leave Blakehurst.”
Mrs. Siems, who moved to Blakehurst in 2011, also enjoyed traveling with her husband, who died in 2014.
“She was very kind, bright, interesting, and engaged and lived her life in the present,” her son said.
Services are private.
She is survived by another son, Porter N. Siems of North Roland Park, and six grandchildren.