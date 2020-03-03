In addition to her brother, Ms. Krempa is survived by her two daughters, Lauren E. Murphy and Rachel S. Krempa, both of Winchester; her parents of Easton; another brother, Thomas C. Klug of Park Hall in St. Mary’s County; two sisters, Janet D.K. Foss of Glen Burnie and Mary B. Lemon of Wilmington, Delaware; and two grandchildren. A marriage ended in divorce.