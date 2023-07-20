Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick, Loyola Blakefield English teacher and scholar of H.L. Mencken, dies

Known for his meticulous habits, Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick III began writing his Christmas cards in October. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick III, a Loyola Blakefield English teacher who pursued a second career as a scholar of the newspaper critic and skeptic H.L. Mencken, died of a heart attack Saturday. The West Towson resident was 73.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was stricken in a Franklin Street parking lot as he was en route to the Enoch Pratt Free Library to host a tour of its Mencken collection. Efforts to revive him at the University of Maryland Medical Center were unsuccessful.

Advertisement

“He personified Enoch Pratt’s spirit of commitment to public service and the value of public libraries,” Carla Hayden, director of the Library of Congress and former Pratt chief, said. “His stewardship of the H.L. Mencken Room at the Central Library ensured that this great collection will be accessible for ages.”

Born in Baltimore and raised on Broxton Road, he was the son of Vincent de Paul Fitzpatrick Jr., a physician, and Margaret Josephine Schanberger, a Mercy Medical Center nurse.

Advertisement

He attended the old Mount Washington Country School for Boys and was a 1968 graduate of Loyola Blakefield, where he played lacrosse and football. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Virginia and a master’s degree and doctorate at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

[ Dr. Brian D. Briscoe, pioneering radiologist, dies ]

Mr. Fitzpatrick wrote his dissertation on the relationship between H.L. Mencken and fellow writer Theodore Dreiser.

In 1979, he joined the faculty of Loyola Blakefield and taught English literature and composition at the Towson school until 2021. He also coached lacrosse.

“He was the quintessential Jesuit-inspired educator,” said John M. Stewart, interim president of Loyola Blakefield. “He was a gifted writer and gifted teacher. Our young men were fortunate to have been in Doc’s classes. Many have said they learned to write, or that writing became easy, from him. His lacrosse scouting reports were legendary.”

“Vince was the North Star of integrity, humility and consistency,” said a teaching colleague, Stephen A. DiBiagio, who is president of John Carroll School in Bel Air. “He was brilliant, caring and demanding. He knew everything from Hemingway to how to stop Gilman’s extra-man offense in lacrosse.

“He was relentless in his preparation and was maybe the most thorough human being I have ever known.”

Richard Prodey, a retired fellow Loyola teacher, said: “He was always fond of the writers’ axiom, ‘Less is more.’ He was a quiet, soft-spoken man. He was not a hurrah sort of guy. There wasn’t a single kid who didn’t consider him a master teacher.”

John H. Weetenkamp, a former Loyola teacher and friend, said, “His students worked for him because they respected him and did not want to let him down.”

Advertisement

A former student, Christopher M. McNally, said: “He had no difficulty maintaining complete control of the class. He had this incredible, almost unnerving presence — an icy stare. He was someone who was not to be trifled with. There was this sense that he was such an intellectual giant it would be insulting to misbehave.”

“He was actually one of the most fun teachers — whimsical, hysterically funny, sarcastic, a biting witty sense of humor that he leveraged in class to keep us engaged,” Mr. McNally said. “And like all great teachers — his love of his subject matter was infectious.”

Mr. Fitzpatrick had his students read Shakespeare, Emerson, Twain, F. Scott Fitzgerald and H.L. Mencken.

“He was almost giddy with excitement when we would start a new chapter or a new book,” Mr. McNally said. “He loved poetry and found it important that we not only find meaning in it, study it, memorize it but also present it orally to the class — he taught us public speaking skills without us even realizing it.

At each class, he had a “time man” who would announce the start of class by yelling, “We may begin.” At precisely the end they would say, “It is time.”

“I also remember Doc Fitz drove an old blue two-door 1979 Chevy Malibu. It was the only rear-wheel drive GM car of its type that I had ever seen with a floor-mounted stick shift — something he must have custom ordered. His car was as unique and as whimsical as he was,” Mr. McNally said.

Advertisement

Sebastian Price, who coached lacrosse with Mr. Fitzpatrick, recalled him as a presence in Loyola’s sports program.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 48 Tara Heiss was the lightning-quick point guard and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer who in 1978 led Maryland to within a win of a national title. (BALTIMORE SUN)

“Doc Fitz worked quietly and diligently behind the scenes,” Mr. Price said. “He had an amazing skill set of evaluating talent, offering meticulous scouting reports, and being a source of wisdom that was universally respected and admired by every coach in the room.”

Joe Brune, Loyola’s longtime coach, said: “Vince was one of a kind. Everyone remembers him as a great lacrosse coach but I knew him in 1967 as a 5-foot something football player. And he was really good.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Known for his meticulous habits, Mr. Fitzpatrick began writing his Christmas cards in October. He mailed them so that they arrived the Friday after Thanksgiving.

At the Central Pratt Library in downtown Baltimore he was the steward of its extensive Mencken collection, which includes volumes of scrapbooks, manuscripts and diaries.

“Vince seemed to know almost everybody in town who had known Mencken or done scholarly work on him,” said Robert Brugger, former Hopkins Press editor. “Vince offered answers to just about any question on the table. We all fell pleasantly into his orbit, his wide knowledge, warmth, and generosity being a sort of gravitational pull.

Advertisement

“Vince’s willingness to help researchers, whether senior scholars or college students developing a term paper, became legendary at the Mencken Room.”

Mr. Fitzpatrick was the author of “Gerald W. Johnson: From Southern Liberal to National Conscience.” He was a co-author of “The Complete Sentence Workout Book,” and co-editor of Mencken’s “Thirty-five Years of Newspaper Work,” and other publications, including Baltimore Sun articles.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 200 Ware Avenue in Towson.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 42 years, Carolyn “Carol” Henley Fitzpatrick, a University of Maryland Baltimore County English lecturer; a son, Michael Lee Fitzpatrick of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; a brother, Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick of Towson; and four nephews.