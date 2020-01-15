Mr. Harchenhorn obtained his law degree in 1970 from the University of Maryland School of Law and was admitted to the Maryland Bar that year. He was the state’s attorney for Carroll County from 1970 to 1974. A Republican, he was elected in 1974 to the House of Delegates, where he served until 1986. He was a member of the judiciary committee and chaired the Carroll County delegation from 1971 to 1975.