Vernon A. Greene, accountant who graduated from Morgan State, dies

Vernon A. Greene, a retired accountant who had his own accounting practice for years, died Oct. 27 from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at his mother’s Randallstown home. He was 72.
Vernon Allan Greene, son of James A. Greene Sr., a Fort Meade federal worker and businessman, and his wife, Ellen V. Sampson Greene, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Whitmore Avenue in West Baltimore.
He was a 1966 graduate of Edmondson High School and worked for his father in his various businesses, and attended a dental technical school in Washington, before earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Morgan State University in 1978.
Mr. Greene worked for Ceridian Accountants before establishing his own tax preparation and accounting firm in his Randallstown home, which he operated until retiring about five years ago.
“Vernon had an infectious laugh, a wonderful sense of humor, and a charming personality,” said a daughter, Arielle Renee Boone of Virginia Beach, Virginia, who added that her father was always “well-dressed and stylish.”
Mr. Greene, who enjoyed raising and racing pigeons, was also an Orioles and Ravens fan.
Funeral services were held Monday at the Wylie Funeral Home.
In addition to his Ms. Boone, he is survived by four other daughters, Muriani Bria Greene and Latrill Bryant-Bass, both of Baltimore, Cheyenne Marnee Perry of Louisa, Virginia, and Tanum Davis Bohen of San Francisco; his mother, Ellen V. Sampson Greene of Randallstown; a brother, James A. Greene Jr. of Baltimore; two sisters, Phyllis E. Greene and Yvonne V. Greene, both of Baltimore; and seven grandchildren. Marriages to the former Demetra J. Davis and Renee Terry, ended in divorce.