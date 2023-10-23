J. Frederick Motz, senior judge at Baltimore’s federal courthouse and former U.S. attorney for Maryland, dies

J. Frederick Motz was “determined to strengthen” judicial systems behind the scenes, according to colleagues. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

J. Frederick Motz, a senior jurist for Maryland’s federal court in Baltimore who golfed before work and coached youth baseball on weekends, died Monday at his home in Roland Park. The Baltimore native was 80.

Mr. Motz died following a “lengthy illness,” U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar wrote in a news release on behalf of the court.

Earning the nickname “Fundamentally Fair Fred” among lawyers due to his reputation for impartiality, Mr. Motz was remembered for his humanity in individual rulings as well as his inclusive approach to reforming administrative processes within the U.S. District Court for Maryland while serving as the court’s chief judge.

“Judge Motz was not just deliberate and fair, he was an innovator, a natural leader, and one of the most productive judicial officers ever to preside in this District,” wrote Mr. Bredar, who replaced Mr. Motz on the bench in 2010 when the latter entered senior status, a type of semiretirement for judges. “His relationships were characterized by warmth, kindness, and a deep appreciation for the human condition.”

Mr. Motz was born to Catherine Grauel Motz, a civic leader, and John Motz, president of the Mercantile Safe Deposit and Trust Company and a founding board member of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He attended the Friends School of Baltimore, graduating from the Quaker institution in 1960.

Before joining the bench, Mr. Motz received his bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University in Connecticut in 1964, where he was the starting goalie on a championship lacrosse team, then a law degree at the University of Virginia School of Law.

Mr. Motz married the former Diana Gribbon, a fellow UVA Law graduate, in 1968. He proceeded to work in private practice for Venable, Baetjer and Howard. Though he mainly worked on civil cases, his success in a criminal defense matter led him to become an assistant federal prosecutor for a brief period before returning to Venable as a partner.

J. Frederick Motz was appointed as Maryland’s U.S. attorney in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan. (Posted by mcaldwell2, Community Contributor)

Mr. Motz was appointed as Maryland’s U.S. attorney in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan, who four years later tapped him to become a federal judge. Motz served as the court’s chief judge from 1994 until 2001. His wife was nominated by then-President Bill Clinton to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. She entered senior status last year.

“He was smart as can be, and you kind of want that in a judge,” said retired Fourth Circuit Judge Andre Davis, who overlapped with Mr. Motz during their time on the bench for the District of Maryland and at the federal prosecutors’ office.

Mr. Motz became the “heart, soul and conscience” of the court, setting “the gold standard” for administrative practices within the judiciary, said Senior U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett. Mr. Bennett, who entered senior status in 2021 after 18 years on the bench, said the offices of Maryland’s federal public defender and prosecutors are much stronger after those reforms.

“That’s all part of his legacy,” Mr. Bennett said.

Mr. Davis noted Mr. Motz’s goals of judicial inclusivity in behind-the-scenes courthouse operations. For example, Mr. Motz included magistrate and bankruptcy judges as participants in judicial committees where only district judges had sat before him.

The changes brought by Mr. Motz “got rid of a hierarchical ethos” within the courts, Mr. Davis said.

After Mr. Motz took senior status, it became the courthouse’s “worst-kept secret” that he continued to carry a hefty caseload, Mr. Davis said.

“Most senior judges did 100%, he did 120%,” said Mr. Davis, who noted that Mr. Motz was “busy right up to the day his health turned.”

In 2017, before shifting into a more complete retirement, Mr. Motz signed a consent decree laying out a $1.6 billion plan to rehabilitate Baltimore’s aged sewer system and stop wastewater from leaking into the Inner Harbor by 2030.

He presided over Great Recession-era litigation between Baltimore and Wells Fargo & Co. where the city alleged the bank targeted minority borrowers for bad loans in an illegal practice known as “reverse redlining.” Though Mr. Motz twice dismissed the city’s complaints, the matter eventually ended in a nationwide settlement when the bank reached a consent decree with the Department of Justice.

Mr. Motz also upheld affirmative action in a case regarding scholarships limited to Black scholars, finding in his initial ruling that the awards issued by the University of Maryland were constitutional as they remedied a long and documented history of discrimination in Maryland higher education. His decision, however, was overturned on appeal.

Mr. Bennett said he witnessed Mr. Motz receive the “highest compliment” a judge could get — before a verdict was reached in the divisive fraud trial of former Del. Tony E. Fulton, the West Baltimore Democrat proclaimed that Mr. Motz had given him a fair trial.

“That is the ultimate compliment for a judge,” Mr. Bennett said. “You can get all the plaques, all the letters from prominent people, but that doesn’t happen often.”

In a statement, the Maryland State Bar Association called Mr. Motz a “remarkably influential jurist with a steady demeanor and an unrelenting commitment to protecting the rights of our most vulnerable Maryland citizens.”

“Judge Motz brought to the bench an inimitable blend of leadership and kindness, and his commitment to civil justice will positively influence future generations of Marylanders for years to come,” the association, which Motz had been a member of since 1968, said.

Outside court, Mr. Motz coached his son Daniel’s youth baseball team. The two later coached together and were inducted into the Roland Park Baseball Leagues’ Hall of Fame earlier this year. He was on the board of the Friends School of Baltimore and the Sheppard Pratt Health System.

“Fred had this extraordinary ability to communicate to these young boys, that the object of the game was to have fun, but that was not inconsistent with the idea that we’d have more fun if we did well,” said Ralph Tyler, former Baltimore city solicitor and assistant attorney general and assistant coach. “That’s a pretty good life lesson that will carry you a long way in this world.”

Mr. Tyler played golf with Mr. Motz at the city’s Carroll Park Golf Course a few times a week before work.

In addition to his wife and son, both of Baltimore, Mr. Motz is survived by a daughter, Catherine “Cassie” Motz, of Baltimore; a sister, Catherine ”Cemmy” Peterson, of Washington; and three grandsons.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home at 6500 York Road in Baltimore. A celebration of life is being planned for later this fall.