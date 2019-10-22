Tuey M. Hom, the friendly and welcoming former Cathy Village Inn hostess who enjoyed spending time with her family, died Thursday from respiratory failure at her Lutherville home. She was 86.
The former Tuey May Kung, the daughter of Henry Kung, and his wife, Wong Shee Kung, was born, raised and educated in Guangdog, China. She married James K.S. Hom in 1949, and eight years later the couple emigrated to Baltimore.
Mrs. Hom’s husband owned and operated Joy Garden, a Harford Road carryout in Northeast Baltimore, for more than a decade.
In 1974, the couple established Cathy Village Inn on York Road in Timonium, where Mrs. Hom was both hostess and cashier. It later became Pacific Rim Restaurant, which they owned and operated until selling the business and retiring in 2007.
Mr. Hom enjoyed entertaining at family gatherings, lunching and taking “short walks” with her husband, family members said.
She was a communicant of Grace & St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 707 Park Ave., Baltimore, where funeral services will be held at noon Thursday.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hom is survived by two sons, Jack Hom of Washington and Patrick Hom of Bethesda; two daughters, Linda Yeung of Timonium and Sharon Hom-Wong of Perry Hall; a brother, Barry King of Toronto, Canada; and nine grandchildren.