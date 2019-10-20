House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy is to the far right in this photo of the D'Alesandro family at the dining room table. Pelosi is the current and first female Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. She is the youngest of six children from an Italian-American political family in Baltimore. Her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr., was a U.S. Congressman from Maryland and a mayor of Baltimore. Thomas L. J. D'Alesandro III, one of her five brothers, also served as mayor of Baltimore from 1967 to 1971. Since 1987, Pelosi has represented the 8th Congressional District of California. (Photo courtesy the D'Alesandro family)