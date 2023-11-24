Thomas Hamilton ‘Tom’ Stoner, businessman and co-founder of Nature Sacred foundation, dies

Kitty and Tom Stoner are pictured in 2012 at their home, which houses a remarkable art collection. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun)

Thomas Hamilton “Tom” Stoner, the co-founder and principal philanthropist of Nature Sacred, a foundation that created parks in unexpected Baltimore places, died from pulmonary fibrosis Oct. 19 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The Annapolis resident was 88.

Born in Chicago and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, he was the son of Thomas I. Stoner, who owned a billboard business, and Ruth Hamilton, an actress.

Advertisement

He was a graduate of the Cranbrook School for Boys, now the Cranbrook Academy of Art, and earned a degree at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Stoner purchased and operated radio stations throughout the Midwest before moving to Annapolis in 1984. He merged Stoner Broadcasting Systems to become American Radio Systems, with 106 stations to CBS in 1999. He also co-founded American Tower, a cell phone tower business.

Advertisement

Together with his wife, Katharine “Kitty” Ellsworth Stoner, they formed a private philanthropic foundation with a mission to bring peaceful parks to people who would not have otherwise had access to them.

“My father was a visionary who recognized nature’s profound capacity to improve lives, both on an individual and societal level, especially in places in the city often left behind,” said his daughter Alden Stoner.

A 2008 Sun article described Mr. Stoner as “a Type A personality who made his fortune in radio stations” and his wife, Katharine, as “a wise wellness counselor.”

Michael D. Hankin, the CEO of Brown Advisory and a board member of Nature Sacred, said, “Tom ran a successful company, and I watched him create spaces where you could take time, think and relax. There is no plaque with his name. The plaques talk about the neighborhood. His goal was to get people to reflect.”

The couple also filled their South River home with the works of 40 sculptors who the couple believed “best represent the range of the 20th century.” The sculptures are paired with the drawings the artists made first.

“Rodin was the springboard,” Mr. Stoner said in a 2012 Sun article. “From there, we wanted to illustrate the evolution of 20th-century sculpture.”

The Zen garden at the Annapolis waterfront home of Tom and Kitty Stoner is an expression of the Chesapeake Bay, and the double-stone "bridge" represents the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. May 15, 2019 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

The couple’s collection includes Jean Arp, Alexander Calder, Barbara Hepworth, Anish Kapoor, Sol LeWitt, Jean Dubuffet, Henry Moore and Pablo Picasso.

The idea for the gardens came when Mr. Stoner and his wife were visiting London and their hotel happened to be adjacent to the Mount Street Gardens, a lush, quiet, diminutive park within the Mayfair neighborhood. The park had flower beds and benches named for park regulars.

Advertisement

“In that park on that morning, the Stoners discovered a way to share the bliss-making and healing powers of nature — they would build gardens,” The Sun’s story said.

The walk through the out-of-the-way London square proved inspirational.

[ Don Walsh, Naval Academy grad who was part of crew that was first to reach deepest point of ocean, dies at 92 ]

“For 15 years they have been creating gardens in places that need them the most — including a Baltimore street corner where children who died in violence are remembered, and behind the concertina wire of the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland,” the Sun article said in 2012. “The foundation was born from their love of nature and their deep understanding of its healing powers ...”

Their daughter Alden said the Nature Sacred has grown and is now an operating foundation with a board of directors. It supports more than 100 spots, called “sacred places” nationwide, but the largest concentration of these green oases is in Baltimore City.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“The aim is that these sanctuaries engender peace and wellbeing for all,” she said.

These include parks along Pennsylvania Avenue, at the Bon Secours Urban Farm, and at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Mr. Stoner liked parks for hospital patients and their families.), as well as a garden at the Village Learning Place in Charles Village.

Advertisement

“All art just passes through the hands of people,” said Mr. Stoner in the 2012 Sun article. “We are just temporary owners, trustees in a way. It belongs in the public realm because art is what moves a society forward.”

His daughter Alden, who is Nature Sacred’s CEO, said, “Dad firmly believed that all persons deserved beauty and nature.”

Survivors include his wife, Katharine “Kitty” Ellsworth Stoner; two daughters, Ruth Stoner of Sarasota, Florida and Alden Stoner of Annapolis; two sons, Tom Stoner Jr. of Boulder, Colorado, and Ted Stoner of Winter Park, Florida; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Services were private. A memorial service is being planned.