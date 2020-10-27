Todd Richissin, an award-winning former Sun investigative reporter and foreign correspondent, dies

“Yesterday was a day of tears in a city known for its bright gaiety, a day of trepidation in a city known for its optimism,” Mr. Richissin wrote in one of them. “Everywhere — in the city’s cafes and restaurants where red-eyed women and red-eyed men sat silently or talked in low voices, on the roads eerily missing the usual cacophony of car horns, in the neighborhood of Atocha, where people walking dogs stood and gazed at the station hit so hard — there was an unmistakable deflation of people usually pumped so full of pride in their country.”