Dr. Timothy W. Robinson, a retired University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center anesthesiologist who enjoyed home improvement projects, died Oct. 24 at his home in Timonium. He was 66.
No cause of death was available, family members said.
Timothy Wade Robinson, the son of Peter Robinson, an advertising executive, and his wife. Cynthia Robinson, a therapist, was born in Lima, Ohio, and raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, where he graduated from high school.
Dr. Robinson was a 1974 graduate of the University of Michigan and earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, which is now the Drexel College of Medicine, in 1982
While completing an internship in medicine at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, he met and fell in love with the former Carolyn Haag, whom he married in 1985.
Dr. Robinson served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Public Health Service in Pearl River, Louisiana, from 1983 to 1985, as a general practitioner. From 1985 to 1988, he completed an anesthesiology residency and fellowship at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California.
Dr. Robinson joined the staff of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in 1988, working as an anesthesiologist until his retirement in 2015. He was the longtime president of the York Road Anesthesia Group, which was based at St. Joseph’s, and served as president of the Maryland Society of Anesthesiologists from 2000 to 2002.
Active in Republican politics, he ran unsuccessfully for the Maryland Senate in 2014 and in 2018 for the House of Delegates. In his retirement, Dr. Robinson continued to be an advocate for legislative initiatives regarding patient safety.
Dr. Robinson could “fix anything,” said his wife, a retired accountant.
He also enjoyed landscaping and gardening and built a stone wall, Mrs. Robinson said.
A private service will be held in the spring of 2020.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Robinson is survived by three sons, Eric Robinson of Towson, Drew Robinson of Brooklyn, New York, and Steve Robinson of Atlanta; a daughter, Rachel Robinson of Ellicott City; three brothers, Barry Robinson of Forest Hill, Christopher Robinson of Quinton, Virginia, and Mathew Robinson of Arrowsic, Maine; and two sisters, Cindi Robinson of Tucson, Arizona, and Kate Villereal of Bowling Green, Kentucky.