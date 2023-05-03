Baltimore native Timothy W. Fosbrink, funeral director and owner of Fosbrink-Johnson Funeral Home, dies

Timothy W. Fosbrink, a longtime Baltimore-area funeral director and owner of Fosbrink-Johnson Funeral Home who was known for his compassion toward the bereaved, died Friday of gastric cancer at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie. He was 70 and lived in Towson.

“Tim was a sweet guy, soft-spoken, and a classic funeral director who always put the needs of families first, and he did it with dignity and decorum,” said Dennis S. “Denny” Xenakis, managing director of Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home in Rodgers Forge.

Advertisement

“It was a pleasure working with him and he had great respect for his fellow funeral directors,” Mr. Xenakis said.

Timothy W. Fosbrink had an interest in NASCAR and attended many regional short-track races.

“Tim was kind and compassionate and cared so much about what he did,” said Heather Hayes-Davison, a funeral director who worked with Mr. Fosbrink for 27 years. “He was extremely professional and families loved him.”

Advertisement

Jim Schwartz, owner of McNabb Funeral Home and Metro Crematory Inc., both in Catonsville, was a close friend for nearly 30 years.

“The funeral profession has lost a consummate professional with the death of Tom Fosbrink,” Mr. Schwartz said. “He was always meticulous and had an excellent rapport with families. He always made sure they came first.”

Timothy William Fosbrink, the son of William H. Fosbrink Jr., a Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Co. worker, and Geraldine Brosnan Fosbrink, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Ellicott City.

“His paternal grandfather died when he was 5 or 6 and his grandfather was waked at home,” said his wife, the former Cheryl A. Strohmer, who worked as an administrative assistant in insurance claims. “This experience sparked an interest that later led him to becoming a funeral director. He knew then this is what he wanted to do.”

After graduating from Mount Hebron High School, Mr. Fosbrink began an apprenticeship at the Hubbard Funeral Home on Wilkens Avenue in Irvington.

He attended what is now Community College of Baltimore County Catonsville, where he was one the first graduates of its mortuary science program in 1975.

He continued working for the Hubbard Funeral Home as a funeral director and in later years was its assistant manager.

[ Richard Henry ‘Dick’ Hartlove, self-trained mechanical engineer, dies ]

“I’ve known him since I was a kid. He brought me on in 1994 as an apprentice,” Ms. Hayes-Davison recalled. “I got to know Tim because my mom had worked there as a secretary.”

Advertisement

In 1992, he left Hubbard and joined William and Evelyn Johnson, owners of the Johnson Funeral Home, on Loch Raven Boulevard in Parkville.

After Mrs. Johnson died in 2012, Mr. Fosbrink took over ownership of the Fosbrink-Johnson Funeral Home.

In January, he sold the business to March Funeral Homes and planned to continue working there part time until retiring this month and moving with his wife to North Carolina to be near their son.

“As sick as Tim was, he was still coming in, and I kept asking him why he was coming to work, and he said, ‘I’m going to die here. This is what I want to do.’”

“We worked together at his funeral home and he was our client for many years,” Mr. Schwartz said. “We’d borrow or loan equipment or a hearse. We were colleagues and not competitors. We just wanted to make sure that families were served. We were there to support him, and he was there to support us.”

John Rosenberger, president of Warfield-Rohr Casket Co. Inc., has been a friend for 40 years.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I’ve known Tim as a customer for 40 years and he was one of the best funeral directors I’ve ever met in my lifetime. He was a very dedicated person,” Mr. Rosenberger said. “He was a very caring person who cared about people, the community, and his church, and was just an all-around first-class guy.”

Mr. Fosbrink was a member of the Woodlawn Optimist Club for many years and was president from 1979 to 1980.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 William S. “Ratch” Ratchford II was a former longtime director of the General Assembly’s Department of Fiscal Services with a well-earned reputation for keeping governors and their budget directors honest. (Algerina Perna / XX)

He was also an active member for nearly 30 years of the Kiwanis Club of Loch Raven, where he received many awards for his service, including the Zeller Award in 2016.

Mr. Fosbrink had an interest in NASCAR and attended many regional short-track races.

“Tim died the way he lived, with great dignity,” said the Rev. Lawrence W. “Larry” Johnson, director of pastoral care at Stella Maris Hospice. “I’ve known him for 38 years and got to know him when I was at St. Mark’s in Catonsville and he was with the Hubbard Funeral Home.”

A funeral Mass was offered Tuesday at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church in Parkville.

Advertisement

In addition to his wife of 45 years, Mr. Fosbrink is survived by a son, Jeffrey Fosbrink of Kannapolis, North Carolina; a brother, Donald Fosbrink of Baltimore; and many nieces and nephews.