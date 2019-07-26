Thomas A. Church, retired civil engineer, conservationist who enjoyed collecting antique toys, dies

A summer internship at the old J.E. Greiner Co., which specialized in bridge design, led to a full-time job. He worked there for 15 years, until 1971, when he joined Kidde Consultants. He headed its planning and development department, first in Rockville, and later in Towson. Projects he worked on during that time included the John F. Kennedy Highway and the Masonville Marine Terminal in Fairfield.