Terry M. Spencer, mechanical engineer, dies

Terry M. Spencer, a mechanical engineer and Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. division vice president, died Wednesday morning from a massive heart attack while driving home from the gym.

The Towson resident, who was 45, who was found slumped over his car’s steering wheel, was pronounced dead at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Terry Matthew Spencer, the son of William Spencer and Donna Curry, was born and raised in Buffalo, N.Y., where graduated from City Honors High School at Fosdick-Masten Park.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering in 1995, Mr. Spencer began his career at Whiting-Turner, where he was a division vice president at his death.

Some of the projects Mr. Spencer was associated with include the Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute, Skip Viragh Cancer Outpatient Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland Medical System, including R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, and the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Hershey, Hershey, Pa.

His board memberships included the Towson YMCA, Maryland Science Center, and Job Opportunities Task Force.

He was a Buffalo Bills fan and an avid rugby player.

Mr. Spencer was a member of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, where a funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Monday.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, the former Suzanne Horvath, a Baltimore County public schools educator; two sons, Matthew Spencer, 13, and Andrew Spencer, 11; a daughter, Elizabeth Spencer, 14; his father, William Spencer of Raleigh, N.C.; his mother, Donna Curry of Buffalo; two brothers, Jim Spencer and Pat Spencer, both of Buffalo; two sisters, Erin Hoover of Raleigh and Laura Skotarczak of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.

