Ted Venetoulis, former Baltimore County executive, dies at 87

Former Baltimore County Executive Theodore G. “Ted” Venetoulis has died. He was 87.
Current County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he was “heartbroken” by the death of a man he considered a friend.
“One of our county’s earliest reformers at a moment when our communities needed it most, I will forever be grateful for the countless ways Ted gave back to our county, our region and our state, as well as for his counsel and encouragement to build upon his own rich legacy,” Olszewski, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.
“Baltimore County is a far better place today thanks to his many years of service,” he said.
Venetoulis, a Democrat, served as Baltimore County executive from 1974 until 1978 — not long after Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned from office in 1973 as part of an investigation into bribes he took going all the way back to his days as Baltimore County executive.
Venetoulis ran for governor in 1978, losing the Democratic primary to Harry R. Hughes, who went on to win the general election.
Venetoulis got involved in politics long before he ran himself, working for politicians and running William Donald Schaefer’s first campaign for mayor more than 50 years ago.
After leaving elected politics, Venetoulis worked in publishing and stayed involved in local issues. In 2017, he was tapped to lead a commission that reviewed Baltimore County’s charter and recommend changes.
Michael Olesker, a former Baltimore Sun columnist and longtime friend, said Venetoulis was smart and kind.
“I’ve spent more than half a century writing about Baltimore people, from politics to everything else, and Ted was one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. He was eternally optimistic and cheerful, a guy who understood politics from the ground up,” Olesker said.
Venetoulis was born in 1934 and earned a bachelor’s degree from what is now Towson University and master’s degrees from the American University and the Johns Hopkins University.
He served in the Army, was president of H&V Publications and CEO of Corridor Media. He also was on the board of directors of Columbia Bank Corp. and taught at Goucher College, Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
He was married with three children, according to his state biography.
A cause of death and funeral information was not immediately available.
