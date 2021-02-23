Ted Patterson, longtime former TV and radio sportscaster and Baltimore sports historian, dies

Ted Patterson, a retired television and radio sports reporter and talk show host for 45 years and an author of baseball and football histories, died of Parkinson’s disease and associated dementia Thursday at Springwell Senior Living in Mount Washington.
He lived in the Anneslie section of Baltimore County and was 76.
Mr. Patterson arrived in Baltimore in 1973 and started at WBAL Radio.
His son, Michael Theodore Patterson, said he learned of the job opening from former Orioles play-by-play man Ernie Harwell.
Mr. Patterson was the host on WBAL of what was described as Baltimore’s first regularly scheduled sports talk show.
He moved to WMAR-TV in 1980 and broadcast sports on the evening news.
He announced 16 Orioles games per year on the Super TV channel in 1982 and 1983 alongside color analyst Rex Barney.
Born in Mansfield, Ohio, Mr. Patterson was the son of Theodore Ross and Helen Rita Stuhldreher. He was a 1962 graduate of Saint Peter’s High School, also in Mansfield.
He began working at WUVD-FM at the University of Dayton in 1965 as sports director, and graduated with a broadcast journalism bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 1966.
Mr. Patterson earned a master’s degree at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
He was a graduate assistant instructor and play-by-play voice of the school’s Mid-American Conference football team in addition to working on the weekly 30-minute “Sports from Miami” television show.
Mr. Patterson worked for Armed Forces Radio while serving as a lieutenant in the Army in the late 1960s after doing his basic training in Fort Indiantown Gap in Pennsylvania.
Mr. Patterson worked for Armed Forces Radio in Washington, D.C., where he met his future wife, Diana Elizabeth Gillett. She died in 2008.
He also announced basketball games for UMBC and then-Towson State University, and Morgan State University football games on the radio.
Mr. Patterson announced a season of Navy basketball games during soon-to-be NBA star David Robinson’s final senior year.
He reported early-morning sports on WPOC, 93.1-FM Radio, later transitioning to afternoon news, from 1984 through the mid-1990s.
He broadcast for the Baltimore Blast and Baltimore Spirit indoor soccer teams on the radio.
His son said Mr. Patterson attended over consecutive Orioles home Opening Day games from 1973 through 2016.
He was ESPN Radio’s “NFL Game Day” Baltimore correspondent.
Mr. Patterson served as sports director for WCBM-AM 680 radio from 2000 until his 2011 retirement.
He was an ardent sports memorabilia collector and wrote sports histories, including “Football in Baltimore,” “The Baltimore Orioles: Four Decades of Magic from 33rd Street to Camden Yards” and “The Golden Voices of Baseball.”
Mr. Patterson was a member Saint Pius X, where his funeral is being planned.
In addition to his son, survivors include a daughter, Clare Elizabeth Patterson of Broomfield, Colorado; a sister, Lynn Gaston of Columbus, Ohio; and two grandchildren.