Although she was too young to remember it herself, Dr. McCaffrey, who uses the last name Taylor for her own veterinary practice, said her father often told the story of being called one Christmas morning; a client’s dog had a uterine infection, and needed surgery quickly. Although the client didn’t have the money to pay for the surgery, he went ahead and performed it, saving the animal’s life. “He never received payment, and he was fine with that,” she said. “He felt that he had done his deed for Christmas.”