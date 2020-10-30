Talmadge L. Hill Jr., attorney, churchman and music enthusiast, dies

“For my brother and I, growing up on the Morgan campus was blessed. It was like growing up in the country. When we explored the stream that ran through the back fields, he never let me slip off a rock. On Sunday, after church, he would take me to the Baltimore Museum of Art. We might get there a little early and we’d wait by Rodin’s statue of ‘The Thinker,’ ” said his sister, Dr. Freddie Hill Lucas of Silver Spring.