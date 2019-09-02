Priscilla M. Tainter-Scherr, former public relations official at Sheppard Pratt, dies

Ms. Nudler said her former boss was instrumental in establishing Sheppard Pratt’s education center by taking what had been a group of in-house staff training seminars and reaching out to the wider Baltimore community. Her ideas — a series of brown-bag, lunchtime public lecture series on mental health topics at Baltimore City Hall, a Sheppard Pratt calendar filled with fun facts about the institution accompanied by historic photos — might be commonplace now. But four decades ago they were ground-breaking, according to her daughter and former co-worker.