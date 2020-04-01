Susan S. Uhlig, a former educator and a charity board member, dies

Susan S. Uhlig, a former educator who served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations, died Saturday of complications from a stroke at Symphony Manor Assisted Living in Roland Park. The Elkridge Estates resident was 77.
The former Susan Lewis Spickard, daughter of Fred Davis Spickard, a compositor with the Roanoke Times newspaper, and his wife, Mary Sue Hurt Spickard, a schoolteacher, was born and raised in Salem, Virginia, where she graduated from public schools.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in 1965 from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, and obtained a master’s degree in 1975 in psychology, guidance and counseling from what is now Loyola University Maryland.
After she married John Richard “Rick” Uhlig in 1969, the couple lived in Manhattan, where she worked as a travel counselor for the Virginia State Travel Service in Rockefeller Center for two years until moving in 1971 to an apartment in Ruxton.
An elementary school teacher, she taught in Baltimore County public schools for three years until the birth of her first son.
The couple moved to a home in Ruxton and in 1992, she obtained a landscape design certification from George Washington University. She established Branching Out, a business that produced garden and landscape designs and floral arrangements for weddings.
After closing the business, she returned to teaching in the late 1990s at the Calvert School, where she taught fourth grade for three years.
She served on the boards of charitable organizations and nonprofits, including the Pickersgill Retirement Community, Junior League of Baltimore, Parents Anonymous of Maryland, and the Legislative Committee of the Maryland Board of Social Services.
Mrs. Uhlig and her husband later moved to Bonita Springs, Florida, where she was a member and former president of the Bonita Bay Garden Club. She was also a member of the Hardy Garden Club in Ruxton.
After she and her husband sold their Bonita Springs home, they moved to Elkridge Estates in North Roland Park.
A woman of many interests, Mrs. Uhlig enjoyed presiding over ethnic dinner parties with family and friends, and, in addition to cooking and entertaining, she liked playing bridge, gardening and boating. She was an inveterate horseback rider, golfer, and tennis and paddle tennis player.
She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton.
Plans for a celebration of life service are incomplete.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, a retired McCormick Properties executive, she is survived by two sons, Robert Dunlap Uhlig of Timonium and John Davis “Jud” Uhlig of Bonita Springs; a sister, Sally Spickard Loan of Denver; and three grandchildren.