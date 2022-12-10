Susan M. Milstein, a longtime McDaniel College professor of economics and business administration, dies

Susan M. Milstein, a longtime McDaniel College professor of economics and business administration who taught her students through tough love, died Dec. 3 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease at Carroll Hospital Center. The Westminster resident was 77.

“Susan had tremendous mastery of her subject and had tremendous care for her students,” said Ethan Seidel, who began teaching at McDaniel in 1969, and was chairman of the department of economics and business administration from 2012 until his retirement in 2021.

“And after they graduated from college, she continued to follow them. That was just her nature. She looked after everybody and in our department was like a mother hen,” Professor Seidel said. “Her students loved her, and she had high standards, and taught them with tough love and they appreciated that.”

He added: “She changed lives. That’s her legacy.”

Susan Frances Matz, daughter of Paul Matz, a taxicab driver, and Belle Cohen Matz, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Queensberry Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

She was 16 when she graduated in 1961 from Forest Park High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in history and social sciences in 1966 from what is now Towson University, where she later obtained a master’s degree in 1974 in secondary education. While teaching at McDaniel, she received a master’s degree in business administration from Mount St. Mary’s University.

From 1966 to 1971, she taught history at Western High School. She was later a part-time instructor at what was then Western Maryland College, at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and at the Carroll branch of Catonsville Community College.

In 1983, Professor Milstein joined the department of economics and business administration at Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, after she passed the CPA exam on her first attempt.

“A certified public accountant, she merged her love of math with her passion for teaching. A popular instructor known for ‘really wanting to help students’ and ‘for making learning fun,’ she was instrumental in helping to develop the college’s accounting curriculum, including instituting intermediate accounting courses, to ensure that students are prepared to sit for the national CPA exam,” according to a McDaniel College statement announcing her death.

An enthusiastic mahjong fan, Professor Milstein was also known for her January term two-credit course where she taught the ancient Chinese game that is known as the “game of the sparrow.”

She told The Sun in a 1996 article that to “the best of her knowledge, Western Maryland is the only college in the country that offers a mah-jongg for credit toward graduation.”

Professor Milstein also had a passion for community service. In 1991, she introduced the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA program, that provided free tax help to low-to-moderate income taxpayers. The program also gave hands on experience to her economics and business students who helped prepare tax returns and assisted clients by answering their questions.

In recognition of her work, she received a faculty achievement award from the college, as well as certificates from the Internal Revenue Service. In 1992, she received the outstanding accounting teaching award from the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, that noted she had played an “integral” role in instituting intermediate accounting at the college.

Professor Milstein inaugurated Interviewing Day in 2007, which not only helped students preparing to enter the workforce, but also helped them gain internships and jobs while they were still students.

The idea behind Interviewing Day was to get companies to agree to come on campus and conduct what she called “speed interviews” with students.

“Doing this is a bit overwhelming for any student,” she explained in a 2007 interview with the Carroll County Times. “But these students are so good and so well trained in interviewing ... It’s a small accounting program, but by the time we turn them out, they are prepared.”

Professor Milstein was so devoted to her students that she wasn’t above picking up the phone and calling companies to find them jobs.

“When it comes to my students,” she told the newspaper, “I have their backs.”

“She was a brilliant woman and always ahead of the curve,” said Eddie Matz, a nephew. “As a CPA, she was a career woman when there weren’t a lot of women in that world, which was male dominated. Before it was fashionable, she was socially and internationally conscious.”

In his eulogy, Mr. Matz added: “She was also global before global was a thing, going of out of her way to welcome international students into her home. Into her family, really.”

Ron Matz, a cousin, who is a retired Baltimore radio and TV personality, said: “She reached out to those who couldn’t afford an accountant. She helped people who weren’t being helped. She was also a great mom and parent.”

Professor Milstein’s professional memberships included the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. She was also a member of Infants Fight For Life.

In addition to travel, she enjoyed being an active member of a stock club.

Services were held Tuesday at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Pikesville.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin M. Milstein, a marketing and sales executive; two daughters, Jennifer L. Johnson of Reisterstown and Dr. Deborah J. Herchelroath of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and four grandchildren.