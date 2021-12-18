Susan G. Kenyon, double-lung transplant survivor and nutritionist who was also a skilled seamstress, dies

“She always made sure mothers had the skills and support to choose and prepare nutritious foods for their children,” wrote Andrea Bowden in an email. She was a close friend of Ms. Kenyon’s for 20 years and retired in 2019 after 50 years as a teacher and administrator with Baltimore City Public Schools. “As a manager, she was a stickler for rules. She was excellent at teaching those she supervised how to perform their duties and improve.”