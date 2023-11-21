Stuart Berney, descendant of the founders of Hamburgers clothing chain in Baltimore, dies

Stuart Berney, a descendant of the founders of the old Hamburgers men’s store in Baltimore, where he also worked, died of Alzheimer’s disease complications Oct. 2 at his Stuart, Florida, home.

He was 85 and also lived in Owings Mills.

Advertisement

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Richard Berney, a former executive of Hutzler’s department store, and Louise Wertheimer Berney, a homemaker. A 1956 graduate of Forest Park Senior High School, where he played varsity baseball, he earned a degree at the University of Maryland, College Park.

As a young man, he joined the family-owned men’s store, Hamburgers, then at Hanover and Baltimore streets. He was the great-great-grandson of Isaac Hamburger, who as a 25-year-old apprentice tailor, opened a business in 1850 on Harrison Street at the old Marsh Market near where Port Discovery Children’s Museum is today.

Advertisement

“Early in his career he was a top seller of suits and had a strong customer following,” his brother, Michael Berney, said.

“He helped introduce Hamburgers to the computer age as the company’s first data processing manager more than half a century ago,” his cousin Louis Berney said. “That was in the pre-personal computer days, and he was responsible for running the clothing company’s old main frame computer and data punch card system.

[ Dr. Barbara Meyers, former Baltimore pediatric dentist who broke boundaries in profession, dies ]

“His real skill was mathematical analysis,” his cousin said. “He was card smart and was a good card reader.”

Mr. Berney often slipped away from the old Hamburgers building and had lunch at Klein’s Billiard Academy, a then-popular gathering place near the store.

“He loved a good smoke and picked Cuban cigars at [the now-closed] Fader’s tobacco shop. He liked a good bottle of wine, too, and rare roast beef and triple-ground filet mignon with capers,” his brother said. “He liked a great life, and he encouraged others to live to their full potential.”

Mr. Berney was also among the Hamburgers executives who closed the store and moved it to a new location at Fayette and Charles streets in the 1960s.

His cousin said Mr. Berney later brought his technological skills to run the computer system at the old Webster Mens Wear.

Mr. Berney met his future wife, Suzanne Gorsuch Berney, at a party. He was playing chess and she had a flat tire and asked whether he would change it. He said yes, but only if she would go out with him. She said, “Yes, for lunch.”

Advertisement

In 1983 they purchased Deer Park Kennels in Owings Mills.

“It was barely surviving, with only two dogs being boarded,” said his cousin. “They built the kennels into a robust and award-winning business that is still thriving today.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 80 Leslie P. Symington was a Broadway and television actor who had a second career as a curator and an art researcher.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Mr. Berney was a past president of the Baltimore Jewish Community Center. He was active in dog clubs and favored Pomeranians.

He and his wife’s homes were always filled with dogs and cats.

He was a disciple of “EST,” the Erhard Seminars Training.

“EST imbued in him an optimistic outlook on the world and for his own existence,” said his cousin. “He held to the upbeat philosophy throughout his life. He had a knack of always seeing good in things and people, a trait he shared with others and used in his own pursuits. He had a love of sports, card games, magic and his family.”

Advertisement

He enjoyed weekend trips to Lumberville, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Suzanne Gorsuch Berney; two daughters, Debbie Yarus and Karen Granzier, both of Baltimore; a son, Richard Berney, of Stuart; a brother, Michael Berney, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned.