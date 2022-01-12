Stephen H. Sachs, who had prosecuted the Catonsville Nine and later was Maryland Attorney General and law firm partner, dies

Stephen H. Sachs, who had prosecuted the Catonsville Nine in the late 1960s and later served two terms as Maryland’s attorney general before becoming a partner at Wilmer Cutler & Pickering, died at 5 a.m. Wednesday at his Roland Park Place home. He was 87.
No cause of death was available.
Stephen Howard Sachs, son of Leon Sachs, director of the Baltimore Jewish Council and a labor arbitrator, and his wife, Shirley Blum Sachs, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Forest Park.
He was a 1950 graduate of Friends School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1954 from Haverford College. He was a 1960 graduate of Yale Law School and was admitted to the Maryland Bar that year and the Supreme Court Bar in 1965.
Mr. Sachs was appointed U.S. Attorney for Maryland in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. He gained national notoriety in 1968 when he prosecuted the Catonsville Nine Vietnam War protesters who had stormed at the Catonsville Selective Service office in an attempt to destroy draft records.
He became Maryland’s 40th attorney general and served in that role from 1979 to 1987, when he joined the law firm of Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering, from which he retired in 2000.
His wife of 58 years, the former Sheila Kleinman, died in 2019.
Plans for funeral service are incomplete.
Mr. Sachs is survived by his son, Leon Sachs of Lexington, Kentucky; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Sachs of Roland Park; and three grandchildren.