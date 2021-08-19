Stephen Michael Knott, computer science student and Boys’ Latin alumnus revered for ‘herculean efforts,’ dies

“Michael, you’re respected by your classmates and teachers alike for your intelligence and curiosity, recognized in your winning the Socratic Award as a freshman, given annually to one student who exhibits devotion to the pursuit of knowledge. And there’s much more,” he said. “Michael participated in the Robotics program and has been a four-year stalwart in the theater arts program, working on the tech crew and running the lights. Michael, there are not enough words to describe the admiration that our community has for you and the impact that you have had on all of us.”