Stephen Dixon, a novelist who taught for decades at Johns Hopkins University, died Wednesday of Parkinson’s disease complications at Gilchrist Center Towson. The Ruxton resident was 83.
“Mr. Dixon was the most prolific short story writer of his generation, publishing well over 600 short stories in a remarkable career that spanned six decades and included multiple O’Henry Awards, Pushcart Prizes, and appearances in Best American Short Stories,” said a family friend Matthew Petti, an English professor at the University of the District of Columbia who is writing a biography of Mr. Dixon.
Mr. Peti also said that Mr. Dixon was twice nominated for the National Book Award and once for the Pen Faulkner Award.
“His willingness to play with narrative structure, his continual desire to create something new in literature and in his own work, and the fidelity with which he was able to reflect a real, lived life significantly influenced a generation of contemporary fiction writers,” said Mr. Petti.
He was born June 6, 1936 on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the fifth of seven children whose grandparents emigrated from the Pale of Settlement in Poland, according to a family biography. He was the son of Abraham Ditchik a dentist and his wife, Florence Leder, a Broadway dancer who became an interior decorator.
He attended the City University of New York and Stanford University.
He had been a professor for 27 years in the Johns Hopkins University Writing Seminars. He moved to Baltimore in the early 1980s and lived in Charles Village, Mount Washington and later on Boyce Avenue in Ruxton.Text: Stephen Dixon, the most prolific author in Baltimore, divides his 40 years
of writing into three periods: The Olivetti Period. The Royal Period. The
Hermes Period.
He's not discussing literary matters, such as the changing styles of his
fiction, known to some as experimental realism.
He's talking more important things -- the gears of creation in different
manual typewriters he has insisted on using to the exclusion of computers and
electric and electronic typewriters.
In this day of the commanding computer, he has company in other authors,
letter-writers, retired people and notables, including Ralph Nader, who are
wedded to manuals and shudder at electrically powered instruments that are a
mite too comfortable.
"This feels awful, " Dixon remembers saying the one time in his 61 years
that he typed on a word processor at a friend's insistence. He was revolted by
the wishy-washy ease of the touch and never hit another key.
"There was nothing to it. Too easy. So ticky-tacky. I don't like to work on
anything electric. I feel creative on a manual. I love the keyboard action.
It's like playing the piano."
A professor at the Hopkins' Writing Seminars, Dixon has written 19 books,
including seven novels, and 550 short stories. Next year, he will publish an
800-page volume, "-30-", and "Two Collections" of short stories.
He wrote all of them on manual typewriters, his fingers flying fast and
hitting hard. Composition time is usually 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a few feet from
that humming computer thing used by his Russian scholar wife, Anne Frydman,
and daughters Sophia and Antonia.
Dixon blamed automatic text checks in word processors for a decline in his
students' writing sophistication. "My students are becoming worse and worse in
spelling and grammar every year. They're just as creative, but less
technical, " he says.
Dixon has four working machines, three Swiss Hermes and an Italian
Olivetti. He gets them cleaned and repaired by Meyer Cavalier, a Manhattan
friend. Some businesses service typewriters in Baltimore, although it has
become a problem to get parts that are no longer made.
Companies selling thousands of powered machines still find dinosaurs coming
through the door.
Eugen Steinebrunner, owner of Maryland Office Systems Inc. in Towson, said
his company repairs and cleans 20 manuals annually, mostly Royals and
Olympias, and sells new Olympias made in Brazil.
"It's very few, but the manuals still come in. Older people and police
departments still use them. Manuals are far more durable than computers. They
hang around for 20 years.
"They were a hot trade in the '50s and '60s. They required more mechanical
knowledge than some machines today. We sold and repaired them by the
thousands. The Pentagon had 2,000 Olympias. The Martin Co. had 1,200."
Nader, a Washington-based consumer activist with a spare lifestyle, attacks
an old Underwood table model, one of a half-dozen Underwoods he has owned. At
Princeton, he typed manuscripts for money, and once typed someone's 200-page
thesis in 26 straight hours on his all-time favorite, a Smith Corona.
"First, I'll tell you what I don't like about manuals, " he said. "It's not
easy to find places to repair them.
"I like several things. The resolution of type on paper is so clear. When
you write people a letter, they know you did it personally.
"Besides working when the power goes off, it made me more disciplined in
the first draft. I don't like to erase. I can write columns almost in the
first draft. On a computer, correcting is a snap. You get sloppy. That's a
problem with younger writers today. Also, I don't like to look at screens."
The Unabomber brought manuals back to the front page.
Theodore J. Kaczynski, a convicted killer of three, wrote his 35,000-word
anti-technology manifesto on a machine celebrated in the last century as a
major advance in technology -- the typewriter. Kaczynski's machine helped trip
him up. Federal agents tied the treatise to one of the three typewriters found
in his Lincoln, Mont., cabin.
"There's a bit of the Luddite in me, " said Dixon, "but there's more in
Kaczynski. I have a one-speed bicycle and a fantasy of living in the woods. I
prefer standard shift cars. We have no answering machine at home. I was forced
to get Voice Mail by the former chairman of our department. I don't like it.
Students talk for eight minutes and say nothing and then garble the return
phone number."
Luddites were early 19th-century English workmen who protested and
destroyed labor-saving machinery. Their number included Ned Lud, described as
a half-witted Leicestershire man. The term has come to mean those not fond of
technology.
Manuals are essential in power-poor Third World countries. But they are
more than curiosities and collectibles in this country, says Helen Lynch,
customer service representative with the Vermont Country Store Inc., a
national mail order store with headquarters in Manchester Center, Vt.
"We sell a lot -- hundreds every year -- all over the country and some
overseas, " she said.
"They're new Olivettis, the original 1960s model, gray, made in Mexico,
$185. Most buyers are elderly people who say they can't think as well with
electric machines. Computers are out altogether. They are used to manuals and
they use them."
Her typical user profile was echoed by David K. Spicer, service manager of
SJL Products Inc. of Westminster, which services and sells office equipment.
"It's the sentimental value. Elderly people still use them no young people.
The machines came down from parents and grandparents. We get about four calls
a year to service manuals. They are mostly Royals made between 1930 and 1960.
They're gummed up, need cleaning. We fix them, they work."
Simple typewriters appeal to a longing for simpler times.
Martin Tytell, an 84-year-old New York repairman who loves typewriters, was
profiled by Ian Frazier in the 140th anniversary issue of Atlantic Monthly in
November. He emphasized that people remain attached to manuals.
"These other machines, computers and so on, even electric typewriters, they
have a soul that's hooked into the wall. A manual typewriter has a soul that
doesn't need anything else in order to exist -- it exists in itself." Dixon,
who writes thousands of double-spaced pages each year, said it's harder to
correct mistakes, but it's better that way.
"Corrections shouldn't be too easy. I can use correction tape to redo a
word. But I usually retype each page 20 to 40 times because of mistakes, even
one word. That way I know it, I understand it, I can improve it."
Tougher than some of his writing days is the search for ribbons. He prowls
the way other people look for a rare bottle of cabernet sauvignon. When he
discovers a store that sells them, he buys 10 at a time. He even buys the
wrong brand and respools the ribbons himself.
He says it's worth the trouble to hear the music of banging keys freeing
the smell of inked ribbon.
His wife, Anne Frydman, a scholar, died in 2009.
Survivors include two daughters, Sofia Dixon Frydman and Antonia Dixon Frydman, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; two sisters, Marguerite Franco and Pat Dixon; and a grandson.
Plans for a memorial service were incomplete.
