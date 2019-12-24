Dr. Barker was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1927 and graduated from University High School. He studied philosophy at Swarthmore College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, where he interrupted his studies to train as an aviation electronics technician in Texas during World War II. With the war ending before he could be deployed, Dr. Barker returned to Swarthmore and graduated with highest honors in 1949, according to his son, Charles Barker. Five years later, Dr. Barker earned his doctorate in philosophy from Harvard University.