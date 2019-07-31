Stanley S. ‘Stas’ Sdanowich, retired postal worker, dies

Stanley S. “Stas” Sdanowich, a retired postal worker and Army veteran who volunteered on the Liberty ship S.S. John W. Brown, died July 15 from septic shock at St. Agnes Hospital. The former longtime Canton resident was 84.
Stanley Steven Sdanowich, the son of an Army sergeant, and his wife, Anna Sdanowich, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised in Canton. He was a 1953 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph High School in Irvington.
He joined the Navy Reserve in 1953 and two years later entered the Army. While serving in Germany, he was a helicopter crew chief for the 110th Transportation Company until being discharged in 1957. He remained as a reservist until retiring in 1994 with the rank of chief warrant officer.
Mr. Sdanowich joined the U.S. Post Office in 1957 and for the next 32 years served customers in Canton and Highlandtown until retiring in 1992.
“He drove a little truck and then walked delivering the mail,” said a daughter, Anastasia Maria Sdanowich, of Littleton, Colo. “When I was in school, I used to meet him for lunch while he was on his route.”
He was a member of the Oriole Branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers, for which he had been a longtime steward.
“After he retired, he continued being elected as a representative to its state and national conventions,” Ms. Sdanowich said. “He was dedicated to serving others and always put other people first.”
A resident of the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville for the past two years, Mr. Sdanowich was a longtime volunteer with Project Liberty Ship, which owns and operates the S.S. John W. Brown., where he was known as an expert when it came to operating the ship’s steam-powered windlass.
He had been a member of the committee that created the National Katyn Memorial in Harbor East, which was unveiled in 2000 and commemorates the 1940 slaughter of Polish nationals by Russian forces. For his work with the committee, he was award the Medal of Honor by the Polish government.
Mr. Sdanowich was a duckpin bowler, coin collector and poker player. He was also an accomplished carpenter who liked to remodel his family’s homes, his daughter said.
He was a member of the Santa Maria Council of the Knights of Columbus.
Mr. Sdanowich was a communicant of St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church, and Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial was offered July 22. He is to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, family members said.
In addition to his daughter, he is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Florence Kielczewski, who had worked in credit card sales for the Bank of Baltimore; another daughter, Stephanie Sdanowich of Laconia, N.H.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandson.