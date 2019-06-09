Sidney A. Green Sr., aircraft mechanic, dies

Sidney Anthony Green Sr., an aviation maintenance mechanic who loved to fix things, died June 1 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash in Lochearn. The former Windsor Mill resident was 22.

Born in Baltimore, Mr. Green was the son of Shunia Eaton and Wayne Green. He attended Baltimore County schools, graduating in 2014 from Milford Mill Academy, where he was a member of the wrestling team.

After high school, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Hagerstown.

Mr. Green loved to build and fix things, his mother said. As a teenager, he asked her for welding supplies.

“He built his own go-kart from scratch,” she recalled.

In high school, he took part in an automotive service educational program. A school staff member took notice of his abilities and recommended that he pursue a career in aviation mechanics.

“She saw the talent in him,” Ms. Eaton said.

Mr. Green’s father died in a fatal shooting when Green was an infant, Ms. Eaton said.

He learned about mechanics from his maternal grandfather, James Eaton Sr., who was an Air Force veteran.

He enjoyed repairing all kinds of household items — everything from a lawnmower to an electric fireplace, Ms. Eaton said. Friends and family often turned to him for help with their cars.

“He could fix anything,” his mother said.

Mr. Green was employed by Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of the American Airlines Group, and was based in Pittsburgh. He took pride in his work, Ms. Eaton said.

“He was so happy and he was so proud to be an airplane mechanic,” she said.

His last day with Piedmont Airlines was supposed to be June 3, and he had started training for a new position with Spirit Airlines, she said.

Ann Johnson, a maternal aunt, said he was devoted to his family. He enjoyed teaching his younger relatives how to do things like cut the grass, the family said.

He also loved to joke around, his mother said.

When looking at him, “you’d see his smile first,” Ms. Johnson said.

Mr. Green was in town to visit his son, Sidney Jr., and other family when he was killed in the motorcycle crash.

County police said he was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Liberty Road near Sedgemoor Road when a Nissan Murano traveling west on Liberty Road was attempting to make a left-hand turn at the intersection. According to police, the vehicles collided, with the motorcycle striking the right front fender of the Nissan.

Mr. Green was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Nissan were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident was being investigated by the county police crash team.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday at noon at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, preceded by an 11:30 a.m. wake.

In addition to his mother and son, Mr. Green is survived by his son’s mother, Rashon Adams; his grandmother, Herbie Gilyard; and his siblings: Stephanie Eaton, Wayne Green 1st, Wayne Green Jr., Jamie Keemer, James Eaton III, Jessica Eaton, Jamiece Eaton-Johnson, Jenea Eaton, Johnny Eaton, Shenole Eaton, Desire Baker, Brandon Eaton, Brian Dargan, and Melvin and Blake Fowlkes.

