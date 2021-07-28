Dr. Sheldon L. Leibowitz, a longtime optometrist, dies

Dr. Sheldon L. Leibowitz, who practiced optometry for 60 years, died of pneumonia July 18 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Pikesville. He was 91.
Sheldon Lee Leibowitz, son of Samuel Leibowitz, owner of New City Optical, and his wife, Doris Leibowitz, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Cottage Avenue in Northwest Baltimore and later in Forest Park.
After graduating in 1948 from City College, he attended the University of Maryland for a year before enrolling at the Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia from which he graduated in 1953. He then spent two years in the Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground and Fort Benning in Georgia until being discharged in 1955.
Dr. Leibowitz earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1961 from the University of Baltimore, a master’s degree in education in 1967 from what is now Loyola University Maryland, and a master’s degree in 1977 in public health from the Johns Hopkins University.
After leaving the Army, he worked with his father before establishing a private practice in Taneytown, and later had offices in Bel Air and Annapolis. He was a founder and director of the Maryland Optometric Center, which served low-income families. At the time of his retirement in 2014, he had worked at various retail optometric centers.
Dr. Leibowitz was an active member of local and national optometric associations and was named Maryland Optometrist of the Year in 1973 by the Maryland Optometric Association.
For many decades, he served on the board of Regal Bank, now WestBanco Bank, of which his father was a co-founder.
The longtime Pikesville resident enjoyed listening to classical music, opera, reading, attending the theater, watching classic Hollywood movies, dancing and playing bridge. He was also an Orioles and Ravens fan and a world traveler.
“He was kind,” said Rabbi Dana Saroken in her eulogy as reported in Jmore, for Dr. Leibowitz’s funeral service which was held July 20 at Sol Levinson & Bros. in Pikesville. “He was never critical, not of anyone or anything. He was totally accepting. He wouldn’t be drawn into talking badly about others. He would either sit quietly or he would leave the room. He was easygoing, and he was selfless. He was a nice man.”
Latest Obituaries
In addition to his wife of 68 years, the former Janet Shapiro, a retired Sheppard-Pratt Retreat family therapist, he is survived by a son, Sam Leibowitz of Columbia; two daughters, Amie Smith of Pikesville and Fran Leibowitz of Milton, Delaware; a sister, Iris Pevner of Pikesville; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandsons.