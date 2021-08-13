Sharon A. Turner, Navy veteran and philanthropist, dies

Sharon A. Turner, a disabled Navy veteran whose philanthropy included caring for children and adults, died of a brain bleed July 31 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The Northwest Baltimore resident was 66.
Sharon Arlette Turner, daughter of Osborne Turner, a butcher, and his wife, Madeline Taylor Turner, a beautician, was born and raised in Baltimore, and graduated from Eastern High School.
Ms. Turner served in the Navy from 1981 to 1990, when she was honorably discharged after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed, said her daughter, Kristin Simone Mincey, of Northwest Baltimore’s Dolfield neighborhood.
“She danced across your living room, ballroom floor or table top just the same,” her daughter wrote in a biographical profile of her mother. “She was known to run a boutique salon or commissary from her barracks, all the while jet-setting across the Caribbean, supervising a team of radiomen at the Naval Communications Command in Ceiba, Puerto Rico, and falling in love.”
Despite the paralyzing effects from the stroke, Ms. Turner used proceeds from the estate that was bequeathed to her to provide housing and financial aid to children and adults alike.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Services are private with interment in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills.
In addition to her daughter, Ms. Turner is survived by a brother, David Frederick Turner of Arkansas; a sister, Stephanie Diane Jones of Milford Mill; and a nephew.