Sharon Brackett, gender rights advocate and member of Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee, dies

Sharon Brackett, a gender rights advocate and member of Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee, died in her Locust Point home Monday afternoon. She was 59.
Her son, Steven Brackett, said she had “chronic illnesses that manifested themselves in cardiac arrest.”
She was born in Batavia, New York. Her parents were Philip “Joe” Brackett and Doris Brackett.
“She had a dry wit. She was sardonic and loyal. She loved sci-fi movies and was highly social,” said a friend, Kevin Gillogly. “With her friends she had a weekly breakfast meeting, maybe at Jimmy’s at Fells Point. We rotated around the city.”
She earned an engineering degree at Syracuse University.
After living in Laurel, she settled in Baltimore and was a founder and board chair of Gender Rights Maryland.
She founded the PTR Group, a defense contractor. She worked with the group from 2000 to 2011 as president and chief executive officer.
She was later president of Tiresias Technologies Inc.
In 2018 she ran successfully for the Baltimore City State Democratic Central Committee.
She was a mentor for high school students in a group called the Baltimore Bolts. She was also a master in the Boy Scouts of America. Friends described her as a “diehard Orioles fan.”
In addition to her son, survivors include her partner, Sara Law, who works in financial services; and a daughter, Jess Brackett of Laurel.
Plans for services are incomplete.
A full obituary will appear.